TNA Slammiversary poll results for best match and overall grade

July 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary received a B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second in the voting with 24 percent.

-47 percent of our voters gave Moose vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title the best match of the night honors. The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. First Class vs. The Rascalz in a ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles finished second with 15 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I agree with the reader’s choice for the best match. John Moore and I both gave Slammiversary B grades, and Jonny Fairplay gave the show a B+ in our same night audio review. Last year’s Slammiversary received a B grade from 44 percent of our voters. The 2023 Slammiversary received an A grade from 56 percent of our voters, and the 2022 Slammiversary received an A grade from 46 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.

