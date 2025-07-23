What's happening...

WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest card for the two-night stadium show

July 23, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 2-3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium.

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

-Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

-Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria in a no DQ, no count-out match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship (Valkyria can’t challenge for the title again if she loses)

-Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a cage match for the U.S. Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: The Reigns and Uso vs. Breakker and Reed match has been made official since our last update. This will be the first two-night SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the event streams at the early start time of 5CT/6ET on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

