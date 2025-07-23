What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

July 23, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

