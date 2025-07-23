AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Al Perez, Sonny Siaki, Drago, Peter Rosenberg, Nathan Frazer, Perro Aguayo Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show features AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in a non-title match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Chicago. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Al Perez is 65.

-Sonny Siaki is 51.

-Drago (Victor Soto) is 50.

-Peter Rosenberg is 46.

-Nathan Frazer (Benjamin Timms) is 27.

-Perro Aguayo Jr. (a/k/a Perro Aguayo Ramirez) was born on July 23, 1979. He died while in the ring during a match in Mexico. His death was caused by cardiac arrest due to a stroke caused by three fractured vertebrae.