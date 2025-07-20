What's happening...

WWE LFG on A&E tonight

July 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE LFG’s fifth episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Notes: “Size Matters” is the name of tonight’s episode. The description states: “Bayley and Summer headline this larger than life edition of LFG, as the Future Grets are tasked with using their size to their advantage. Dani, Elijah, and Chris are all underdogs hungry for a fight.”

