WWE Evolution polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Evolution Poll: Vote for the best match

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship

Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

Rodriguez and Perez vs. Flair and Bliss vs. Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s U.S. Title

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi with Bianca Belair as special referee