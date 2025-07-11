What's happening...

ROH Supercard of Honor lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub event

July 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held tonight in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington.

-Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship

-Athena vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women’s Championship

-“The Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther for the ROH Pure Championship

-Nick Wayne vs. Titan

-“Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. “The Frat House” Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance

-An interim ROH Women’s TV Champion will be crowned

Powell’s POV: The card starts at 7CT/8ET and is available for streaming exclusively through the HonorClub app as part of the monthly $9.99 subscription. Sam Robinson’s audio review will be available over the weekend for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

