WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Title match added to Saturday’s NBC/Peacock special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

-Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso for the U.S. Championship

-Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

-Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

Powell’s POV: Nick Aldis announced the U.S. Title match on Thursday. Saturday Night’s Main Event will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 7CT/8ET. The show will be held on the same day as NXT Great American Bash and AEW All In Texas, so our coverage plan hinges on when the AEW show ends. If it’s over by the start of SNME, then I will cover SNME live. If not, then Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. A same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).