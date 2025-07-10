Reaper Wrestling “Reaper Rising” results: Vetter’s review of Frankie Kazarian vs. Shaun Moore in a lumberjack match, Miyu Yamashita vs. Janai Kai, Ace Austin vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reaper Wrestling “Reaper Rising”

June 27, 2025, in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Available via YouTube.com



This show has been released for free on YouTube. This is a large room. It is dark but they have a good crowd of maybe 400. Lighting in the ring is okay. Moose Jaw sure sounds like a fake town name, but it’s north of Montana, about halfway between Winnipeg and Edmonton, so it’s pretty remote.

1. Ace Austin vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark. MARC just wrestled on the Maple Leaf Pro show over the weekend as well in a scramble that included Mike Bailey and TJP; his gimmick is that he’s “in the push-up hall of fame.” They shook hands at the bell. Standing switches to open and a feeling-out process. Clark hit a bodyslam. Ace took control and tied him up on the mat. Clark hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 7:30, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Clark leapt off the ropes, but Ace hit a gutbuster over his knee, then a gut-wrench powerbomb for a nearfall. Ace missed a top-rope flip dive.

Clark hit a dropkick. He nailed a Bulldog Powerslam and did push-ups on Ace’s back at 10:00, then got a nearfall. Ace hit his modified Pedigree faceplant for a believable nearfall. Clark hit a dropkick as Ace was seated on the top turnbuckle. He hit a Claudio-style deadlift suplex into the ring, then a Lionsault for a nearfall at 12:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Ace hit a short-arm clothesline and a Russian Leg Sweep, then a guillotine leg drop and a clothesline in the corner. Ace hit a springboard spin kick to the face and The Fold (running Blockbuster) for the clean pin. A really good opener. Clark has shown me in the past week he can hang with the well-known stars.

Ace Austin defeated Michael Allen Richard Clark at 13:36.

* We had a nice post-match video montage of the action. They put that together quickly! We then went to a Hollywood-style production video with Good Thelonious, who talked about being “unbalanced” lately, but he’ll restore his balance at Reaper Wrestling when he gets to compete.

2. Michael McSugar and Lexi Night vs. Crazzy Steve and Good Thelonious. Luckily, they have on-screen graphics, as I only know Crazzy Steve. Levi is a local and got a pop; he danced his way to the ring and he’s a goofball and has long orange hair. McSugar is bald and looks like Dax Harwood. Thelonious wore a bizarre light-up mask and a robe he stole from the Dalton Castle collection. Steve and Thelonious had a chest that makes me think of Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark. They looked inside — no, their faces didn’t melt off! — but some smoke came out; we couldn’t see what was inside. Point of it all — they are weird and spooky!

Steve has put on some muscle mass since he left TNA. Thelonious and Lexi opened; this is definitely not at the quality of that opener. Steve and Thelonius worked over Lexi in their corner. These guys are adequate local wrestlers but none are popping out at me. Steve and McSugar traded some moves, and McSugar got a jackknife cover for the pin! I’ll just politely say that if you watch this show, it’s okay to skip this one. Steve and Thelonious argued after the match. Steve rolled to the floor to leave, but he got a steel chair, got back in the ring, and struck Thelonious in the back. He beat up Thelonious some more before leaving. The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” at Thelonious. Funny.

Michael McSugar and Lexi Night defeated Crazzy Steve and Good Thelonious at 8:14.

* In a video recorded after the show, Thelonius was upset, crazy, and confused that Steve attacked him like that. He wants a match on Aug. 8.

* We heard from Miyu Yamashita in a backstage promo. She’s ready to face Janai Kai! We then heard from the Kick Demon, Janai Kai, who says she’s ready for Yamashita.

3. Miyu Yamashita vs. Janai Kai. I seriously wonder how this promotion went out and got top names like this to come to the middle of nowhere in Canada. Cagematch.net records show this will be their fifth meeting, with Janai 1-0 in singles matches, and they each have a win in a three-way or a four-way. Miyu came out first and got a big pop. They shook hands at the bell, and they avoided each other’s quick kicks early on. Kai caught a leg, and she knocked Miyu to the mat. This was quick and crisp. (So much better than the prior match!) Kai targeted the left arm and shoulder, and she hit a snap suplex at 2:30, then some stiff kicks to the spine.

Miyu got up and hit her own stiff kicks to the spine. “They don’t call her the pink striker for nothing!” a commentator said. Miyu hit some more stiff kicks in the corner. Janai caught a leg and hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 4:00 and got a nearfall. Janai hit some kicks to the head as Miyu was in the ropes. They traded slaps to the face. Miyu hit a clothesline and some roundhouse kicks to the back, then a running knee to the back of the head at 6:30. On the ring apron, Kai caught a leg and swung it into the ring post.

They fought to the floor and looped the outside of the ring and traded chops. This has been really, really good. Kai accidentally kicked a pillar in the building. Back in the ring, Miyu kept Kai grounded. She hit a running knee to the chest at 9:30. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Kai hit a short-arm clothesline and a spin kick, then a full nelson swinging powerbomb for a nearfall. Miyu hit a scoop bodyslam and another running kick to the back and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They traded more kicks. Miyu hit the Skull Kick, but Janai collapsed onto Miyu and got the pin! That was tremendous.

Janai Kai defeated Miyu Yamashita at 12:17.

4. Bryce Hansen vs. Sydney Steele. Bryce, age 21, was also on the Maple Leaf Pro show last week; I’ve compared him to Blake Christian but with more muscle mass. The commentators said he’s been training at the NOAH dojo in Japan! My first time seeing Sydney, who is a bit older with long, dark hair; he’s the heel, and he stalled at the bell. They locked up, Bryce knocked him down, and Steele went right back to the floor, so Bryce hit a baseball slide dropkick on him.

Back in the ring, Steele took control and kept him grounded. He hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex at 5:30. The kids in the crowd were really behind Bryce. Steele hit a rope-assisted neckbreaker at 7:00. Hansen fired up and hit some chops in the corner, then a twisting powerslam at 8:30. He hit a crossbody block into the ropes. Steele hit a rope-assisted twisting neckbreaker for the pin. An alright match; I expected Bryce to win, as he’s the rising star.

Sydney Steele defeated Bryce Hansen at 10:48.

* Backstage, Michael McSugar told Levi Night that he got the pin in their match. He told Night to stick with him, follow his lead, and they’ll get more wins. Night didn’t seem impressed by the speech. (This was not particularly good acting by either man.)

5. Jesse Bieber vs. Cannonball Kelly (w/Johnny 2 Fingers). Nope, never seen these two, either. Bieber is billed as a great singer and a great wrestler, and he’s a heel. He’s white with dark hair and a beard, and makes me think of former AEW wrestler VSK. Kelly wore a big white T-shirt to cover his gut; he must be 300-350 pounds. Bieber kicked Johnny as they got in the ring, then he attacked Kelly, and we got a bell and we’re underway! Kelly hit a Rude Awakening for a nearfall at 1:30, but he missed a rolling cannonball. Kelly went to the top rope, but Bieber shook the rope at 4:30, causing Cannonball to crash to the mat. Kelly hit his rolling cannonball in the corner. Bieber got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for the cheap pin. Merely okay.

Jesse Bieber defeated Cannonball Kelly at 5:38.

* Backstage, Frankie Kazarian said that just by being here, he’s put Reaper Wrestling on the map. We then heard from Shaun Moore, a bald Black man who makes me think of AEW manager Stokely Hathaway. (A quick check of his cagematch.net bio shows he teamed with London Lightning and Michael Allen Richard Clark in a loss to the Gunns and Juice Robinson in July 2024 on AEW Collision.

6. Frankie Kazarian vs. Shaun Moore in a Lumberjack Match. The men who wrestled in the prior matches all came to the ring as the lumberjacks. Frankie hit a punch, rolled to the floor to stall, but the lumberjacks threw him right back in. Moore hit a dropkick and a huracanrana. He set up for a Vader Bomb but turned it into an elbow drop; Frankie again tried to roll to the floor at 2:30 but again got tossed right back in. Kazarian got the upper hand and kept Moore grounded. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:30.

Kazarian hit a clothesline; he began jawing at the lumberjacks, and at Ace Austin in particular. They fought on the top rope, and Moore splashed Kazarian to the mat at 8:30, and they were both down. Frankie hit a snap suplex at 10:00 and again paused to jaw at the lumberjacks and crowd, then hit another snap suplex. He hit a leg lariat and celebrated, and the crowd was all over Frankie. Moore fired up and hit some flying back elbows at 13:30, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Moore low bridged the top rope, and Kazarian fell to the floor. Moore dove over the ropes onto Frankie at 15:00.

Back in the ring, Moore hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Kazarian hit a Lungblower to the back, a sliding clothesline, and a springboard guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He tied up Moore’s arms on the mat. Kazarian hit an Alex Shelley-style Shellshock swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 18:30. He hit a slingshot stunner for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups; Kazarian tried to grab the ropes, but the lumberjacks pushed his hands off. Moore hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 20:00, but Kazarian got a foot on the ropes. Kazarian hit a slingshot DDT.

The lumberjacks all started fighting on the floor. Moore accidentally speared the ref. Frankie picked up a chair, but Moore superkicked it into Kazarian’s face! They fought on the ropes, and Kazarian superplexed them both onto all the lumberjacks on the floor at 22:30, and everyone was down! In the ring, Moore hit a running knee for a visual pin; a second ref jumped in and made the two-count. Some of the lumberjacks got in the ring and fought. Frankie hit a low blow punt kick on Moore, then the piledriver along his back for the tainted pin.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Shaun Moore at 24:10.

Final Thoughts: Some good and some bad here. I loved Miyu-Janai. Those two women brought one heckuva fight and if you only watch one match from this show, make it theirs. I’ll narrowly go with Austin-Clark for second, with the main event for third. Of the local talent, Hansen, Moore and Clark are the ones to watch. The second match was rough.