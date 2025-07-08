AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of the AEW All In Texas pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, to promote Saturday’s AEW All In Texas pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan opened the call by talking about it being a big week of events with Dynamite on Wednesday, Collision on Thursday, ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday, and All In Texas on Friday. Khan opened it up for callers.

-Jon Alba asked about a production crew member suing the company and Jon Moxley, and what protocols are in place for talent working with the production crew. Khan said it’s not the way he wanted to start, but he couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

-Sean Ross Sapp asked whether Mercedes Mone has creative control and dictates her own creative. Khan said that’s “definitely not true, at all.” Khan praised Mone. He added that he is the only person with creative control over the show. Khan said he feels that this is the most focused and best AEW has been in many years, in part because he’s not listening to as many voices. Khan also sang the praises of Toni Storm. He said he meets with Mone and Storm at least once a week. Khan also acknowledged the involvement of Jennifer Pepperman with Mone, and RJ City as his assistant. Khan emphasized that he has the final say over what they do.

-I missed the question due to technical issues, but Khan sang the praises of working with the people at Globe Life Field. He also said he’s had discussions with clients in Major League Baseball about additional opportunities.

-I asked Khan to explain how the unification of the AEW Continental and AEW International Championships will work and what it means for the Continental Classic. Khan stressed that he never said he was retiring either championship. He said the Continental Classic will be back. He said the lineage of the AEW Unified Championship would be intact with the Continental and International championships. Khan said he wanted to create something special around the match and the event. He said they’ve had multiple championships in the men’s and women’s divisions for six years, and this is the first winner-takes-all match between two champions.

-Ella Jay asked if fans can expect surprises in both Casino Gauntlet matches. Khan didn’t rule it out, but he said fans should expect to see a lot of focus on the people who are on AEW television. Khan also said he’s excited about having two Casino Gauntlet matches on the same show.

-Dominic DeAngelo asked Khan about Mark Briscoe and whether he saw him getting to the level he’s at and whether he could be a world champion. Khan said Briscoe has been a world champion in ROH. He said Briscoe has a great connection with the fans and has throughout his career. Khan said Briscoe is a great person in and out of the ring. He said he believes Briscoe can be a champion in any company, in any division. Khan also spoke about it being emotional whenever they run in Texas because the Curtis Culwell Center is the first place he ever met or worked with Mark and Jay Briscoe. Khan praised the trilogy of matches between The Briscoes and FTR. He said the Briscoes are the first thing he thinks of when he goes to the Curtis Culwell Center. Khan said the last time he saw Jay was at ROH Final Battle 2022 in Texas. Khan said they never got to have the Briscoes together on AEW television. Khan said the sky is the limit for Mark as a wrestler in AEW. He said he believes that Jay is watching what’s happening in AEW and ROH, and certainly over his brother. Khan said Mark is one of their locker room leaders.

-Jim Varsallone asked for Khan’s thoughts on AEW talent doing outside projects, such as MJF appearing in Happy Gilmore 2. Khan said they are very excited about MJF having that part. He said he is very proud whenever an AEW wrestler books something so significant. He called it a huge movie role and expressed excitement. Khan said MJF works very hard and cares about wrestling.

-Rick Ucchino asked about Britt Baker and conflicting reports regarding whether she wants out of AEW. Khan said he’s never had a conversation with her about departing the company. Khan said he likes Baker. He spoke about there only being so many spots available, just as there are in sports. He said you can use a different number of people in pro wrestling, but there are only so many slots available on each show. Khan said there are talented people on their bench who can be brought in to appear on the show. He compared it to making substitutions on a sports team. Khan said they have avoided trying to force so many people onto their television shows. He spoke of using Baker when the time is right.

-Joey Hayden asked about Athena defending the ROH Women’s Championship at Supercard of Honor and whether there was any thought of putting that match on AEW All In Texas. Khan said he expects Athena and Thunder Rosa to be involved in both events.

-Amy Nemmity asked about Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship and why this was the right time for the match.

-Mike Johnson asked about the gate for All In Texas. Khan said it’s close to being a $3 million gate. He said it’s the biggest they’ve ever had in North America. Khan said he doesn’t want to put a camp on it, because he thinks they will have a great walk-up. Khan said the event is already “a complete success” and added that it’s the most tickets they’ve sold to an event in North America.

-Khan was asked to sum up how he’s seen Swerve Strickland grow inside and outside the ring over the last year. Khan spoke about Swerve and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks at All In Texas. He also praised Swerve and how he has represented the company at numerous mainstream events. Khan called Swerve a franchise player.

-Khan announced that he’s had to make some changes to ROH Supercard of Honor due to injuries in AEW and ROH. Khan said Jamie Hayter being out longer than he would have liked caused him to make some call-ups. Khan labeled ROH as a “complementary promotion” while also saying it is a standalone company. Khan said Queen Aminata has stepped into AEW and is doing a great job. Khan said she’s a hard-working person who has taken advantage of opportunities created by an injury. Khan said he hoped to start the ROH Pure Championship tournament sooner, but injuries pushed it back.

Khan said Red Velvet is doing a fantastic job as the ROH TV Champion, and praised the work she has done representing ROH in CMLL. Khan said Red Velvet was injured in Mexico and has not competed since. Khan said he thinks she will be able to work through the injury, but she won’t be ready to defend her title at Supercard of Honor. Khan said there will be an interim ROH Women’s TV Champion at Supercard of Honor. He said the need to determine the interim champion caused a delay in starting the Pure Rules tournament.

-Bill Pritchard asked Khan to address why Supercard of Honor changed dates and locations and where it will fit into the schedule going forward. Khan said there was only one scheduling change, and he feels it was a positive one. Khan said there was nothing to a rumor that Pritchard brought up about Supercard of Honor being held in Las Vegas.

-Bill Bodkin asked about Hangman Page. Khan spoke about Page growing from being a No. 1 draft pick to becoming the main event player. Khan said Page was a very promising young talent when AEW started. Khan said he’s a man in his prime right now. Khan said he believes fans know there is a good main inside the Page character.

-Khan closed out the call by talking about how it is a “great, great time for AEW.” He said he thinks it’s a great time for pro wrestling overall. Khan indicated that there will be another media scrum after All In Texas. He also reminded everyone that Collision airs on Thursday this week. This concluded the call.