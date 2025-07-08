Reality of Wrestling “Glory” TV results (Episode 8): Vetter’s review of Fly Def vs. MMT for the ROW Tag Team Titles, Ice Williams vs. Sean Legacy in a WWE ID tournament match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory” (Episode 8)

Taped May 31, 2025, in Texas City, Texas at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed July 5, 2025 on the YouTube.com

This is Booker T’s promotion, and I’ve always been impressed with the lighting and overall production. In a positive change, they have added on-screen graphics. That wasn’t the case the last time I watched a ROW show; I had to hunt for spellings of names later. While the ring was really well-lit, I really couldn’t see the crowd, but attendance was clearly 400 or more. The fans were really loud and into the action.

* These matches took place on May 31, 2025, and the show was released on Saturday. The show opened with Arianna Grace and AJ Francis talking backstage. Grace was upset at AJ for crowning himself champion. I don’t know the story behind that. To ringside, where Gigi Rey joined commentary, as she will face the winner of this first match.

1. Emmy Camacho vs. Mia Friday in a first-round women’s tournament match for the inaugural Glory Women’s Championship. My first time seeing Camacho; she has long brown hair, and she wore white/silver, while Mia wore pink. They are of similar size. Emmy snapped Mia’s throat over the top rope, and she got a nearfall. She tugged on Mia’s nose and kept Friday grounded. Emmy hit a DDT for a nearfall at 3:30. Mia hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for the pin. Decent.

Mia Friday defeated Emmy Camacho at 4:04 to advance.

* MMT, two Tongans I don’t think I’ve seen before, spoke backstage about getting a title shot later tonight.

* Ariana Grace came to the ring; she’s in a red evening gown with the sash across her shoulder. She said this show — thanks to her! — is going “spectacularly!” She wants to be thanked for her work. Hollyhood Haley J came out and got in the ring; the crowd immediately booed her. They jawed at each other, and Haley J challenged her to a match. They slapped each other.

2. Ice Williams vs. Sean Legacy in a WWE ID tournament match. The ID program has been running a double elimination tournament; this was the match that got me to tune in. Standing switches to open, then they traded chops. Ice is 2-0 and Legacy is 1-0 in this tournament, the commentators said, so no one will be eliminated with a loss here. Legacy hit a dropkick at 2:00 and was fired up. He hit a stiff kick to the spine, then another, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 3:30.

Ice hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 5:30. Legacy hit a German Suplex and an enzuigiri in the corner for a nearfall. Ice hit an axe kick in the ropes. Legacy went for a Torture Rack but Ice escaped. They traded rollups, and Legacy got the pin! That was fast-paced and fun. Ice was shocked he lost there. (Ice is a bit of a regular here, so I wasn’t expecting him to lose here.) A commentator said that was Ice’s fourth straight loss here.

Ice Williams defeated Sean Legacy at 7:26.

* Clay Roberts was interviewed backstage. He’s a white, bald man with a beard, and he talks in the third person. He called himself “the precision tactician.”

3. Semsei vs. Clay Roberts in a best-of-five series match. Clay is up 1-0. My first time seeing Semsei; he carried a sword with a sheath on his belt. Semsei hit some armdrags, and the commentators called him “an American ninja warrior.” They traded rollups, and Semsei hit double-handed chops at 4:30. Clay hit an enziguri. Semsei hit a Mafia Kick for the pin. Okay.

Semsei defeated Clay Roberts at 5:51 to even their series, 1-1.

4. “Fly Def” Warren J and Zack Zilla vs. “MMT” Hoka and Valu for the ROW Tag Team Titles. Fly Def are fairly identical-looking Black men; they’ve been teaming for a while. Hoka is slender with a good physique, and he hit a double shoulder tackle. Valu got in, and he has a body more similar to the Usos; a bit thicker with dyed red hair. Fly Def rolled to the floor and headed towards the back at 2:30, but MMT grabbed them and threw them back into the ring. Fly Def began stomping on Hoka and tied him in the ropes.

Valu was pulled off the apron, so he wasn’t there for the hot tag, and Fly Def kept Hoka on the mat. Valu finally got a hot tag at 6:00, and he cleared the ring; he’s so much thicker than either of the Fly Def guys. Valu hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall, but Warren J made the save. They all got up and traded punches. The ref was distracted. Warren J hit a title belt to Valu’s face, and Warren got a nearfall. MMT hit a pop-up Tongan Spike to the throat and got the pin! New champions! The crowd celebrated the title change.

“MMT” Hoka and Valu defeated “Fly Def” Warren J and Zack Zilla to win the ROW Tag Team Titles at 8:27.

Final Thoughts: The Legacy-Ice match was the best match of this show. I definitely would want to see more of MMT. The tag title match was fine, but just too short for me to get a good feel for them. This episode was 47 minutes. Check back for my review of the ROW “Hart & Soul” women’s show.