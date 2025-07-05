C*4 Wrestling “Deliver Us From Evil” results: Vetter’s review Evil Uno vs. Junior Benito in a cage match for the C*4 Title, 1 Called Manders vs. Bear Bronson vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Dominic Garrini for the WXW Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Deliver Us From Evil”

June 27, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario at Preston Event Centre

Released July 1, 2025 on Independent.TV

I always note that by not airing the show live, it allows them to make light edits, specifically trimming the breaks between matches. This is my favorite indy venue. It’s an attractive, well-lit white room with a high ceiling, and they always draw 500-600 boisterous fans.

1. Macrae Martin vs. Evan Greenway vs. Jimmy Townsend in a three-way. Macrae made a big deal of this on Twitter, noting he’s gone from being in the main event to the opener against two guys I don’t think I’ve seen before. The show began, and Macrae was clearly irritated about being in there. Unsurprisingly, Macrae is bigger and thicker than these young newcomers. Martin hit a fallaway slam. Greenway (wearing basic black gear) hit a Doomsday Stunner. Martin hit a One-Winged Angel on Greenway. However, Townsend snuck up from behind and immediately rolled up Macrae for the pin! The commentators noted that Macrae is going to be LIVID after losing in the opener! I love this storyline for Martin.

Jimmy Townsend defeated Macrae Martin and Evan Greenway in a three-way at 5:03.

* The main show got underway, and the ring announcer noted this is the “season finale” and that C*4 is celebrating 17 years!

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Mark Wheeler for the IWTV World Title. Wheeler has a good physique, and I’ve compared him to a younger Bobby Roode. Wow, this ref got quite the heel response! Marcus wore his attractive new gold-and-black gear. They shoved each other early on. Mathers hit a huracanrana and a dropkick and a mule kick, and Wheeler rolled to the floor to regroup at 1:00. Wheeler tripped him on the apron. In the ring, he hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall, and he took control of the action. Wheeler hit a dropkick at 3:30. They traded rollups.

Wheeler caught him coming off the ropes. He hit a Mafia Kick. Mathers hit a hard clothesline at 5:30, then a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. In the ring, he hit an enzuigiri and a fadeaway stunner, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Wheeler caught Marcus and hit a suplex, then an inverted DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Mathers nailed him with a buzzsaw kick, then a second-rope crossbody block, then his Ospreay-style heel hook to the jaw, then a fisherman’s buster for the pin. That was sharp, sharp action. Mathers steals the show no matter where he is in the lineup.

Marcus Mathers defeated Mark Wheeler to retain the IWTV World Title at 9:33.

3. Gabby Forza vs. Krystal Moon. Moon has black-and-red hair and her 1980s leather rocker jacket. Gabby, as per usual, has the power advantage. Krystal hit a huracanrana. Gabby put Moon on her shoulders and rammed her into each turnbuckle before hitting a Bulldog Powerslam; she made a cocky cover at 3:30. Krystal hit double overhand chops. Moon hit a second-rope crossbody block and some clotheslines, then a Meteora in the corner and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00.

Moon hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Moon hit a stunner for a nearfall, but she missed a second-rope senton. Gabby immediately cut her in half with a spear. She couldn’t hit the Jackhammer. Moon hit another stunner, and she applied a Cattle Mutilation! Gabby tapped out! I’ll call that an upset! Good action.

Krystal Moon defeated Gabby Forza at 8:23.

* Next up is a C*4 Tag Team Championship Gauntlet. Four teams start; when one is eliminated, another team takes its place. I think a commentator said there are nine teams. So, like a WWE-style gauntlet or a Royal Rumble, it’s a huge advantage to come out last.

4. Brent Banks & James Stone vs. “Triple Dragon” Puf & Ricky Willdy vs. Cecil Nyx & Kristara vs. “Post Game” Mike Walker & Vinny Talotta in an open gauntlet for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. I’ve noted that Banks and Stone are like Cesaro and Sheamus — they fought for months, then were forced to team up, and they just won the tag titles. I’ve also noted before that Cecil and Kristara have this annoyed big brother/over-eager little sister vibe going. I’ve seen Post Game a handful of times in the New England indies, and they are really talented. Puf is the beloved 450-pounder. Willdy and Nyx grabbed each other in the groin. When ordered to stop, they grabbed the ref in the groin. (That should be a DQ, right? Apparently not.) Anyhow, the crowd loved the silliness early on.

Stone hit a powerslam on Walker at 5:30. Banks hit a stunner on Talotta. Stone hit a powerbomb on Talotta for the pin at 7:29. “TDT” Mathieu St. Jacques came out solo; his partner (Thomas Dubiois) is absent tonight. He hit some Spinebusters on everyone. Puf flattened St. Jacques for a nearfall. Banks hit a frogsplash to pin Willdy at 11:15. London Lightning & Stu Grayson entered the match. (It feels like Kristara has barely been in the ring). Stu hit a big belly-to-belly suplex on Nyx. Kristara got in and hit a series of kicks to Lightning’s thighs, but London scooped her up and hit a backbreaker over his knee on her. Stu hit a Lionsault for a nearfall, but Nyx made the save.

St. Jacques hit a piledriver on Nyx for a pin at 14:51. They were replaced by “PME” Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia. A commentator noted the drastic weight loss for Philly. St. Jacques and Stone traded punches, and Mathieu hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Stone accidentally hit teammate Banks with a steel chair! The crowd chanted, “You f—ed up!” Stu Grayson immediately hit a backbreaker over his knee on Stone and pinned him at 19:01. We are guaranteed to have new tag team champions! “Project 8100″ Haddy & Dexter Doom entered the match. (The four teams that started have now all been eliminated.)

London but Mathieu in a Sharpshooter, and St. Jacques tapped out at 21:26. Our final team is Kevin Blackwood & Haley Dylan, and they attacked London. PME hit some team offense on Blackwood. Kevin accidentally bumped the ref! Haley immediately hit a low blow uppercut on Philly Collins! She hit a spinning back fist and a running knee and pinned Collins at 24:42! We’re down to three teams! Blackwood and Stu traded loud chops, and Kevin hit a doublestomp to the chest, then one to the back. The bald Dexter Doom entered and long-haired Haddy entered and stomped on Stu and worked him over. Stu hit a double Pele Kick on them.

This feels like 4-on-2, as London and Stu are the babyfaces left. Blackwood hit a German Suplex on London at 28:00. Haley was screaming at Blackwood; they clearly haven’t been on the same page in this one. She accidentally hit a spinning backfist on Kevin! Stu hit a Mafia Kick on Haley. London and Stu hit a swinging slam on Blackwood and pinned him at 28:39! London set up for a Sharpshooter on Doom, but Haddy made the save. Doom rolled up London and got the pin out of nowhere! A shocker upset! And new Champions!

Dexter Doom and Haddy won a nine-team tag gauntlet to win the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 30:01.

5. 1 Called Manders vs. Bear Bronson vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Dominic Garrini in a four-way for the wXw World Title. I hate that this belt is on the line because there is a zero percent chance that Manders loses a Germany-based title in Canada. Garrini is here solo, as teammate Kevin Ku is about to be cleared from an injury. I’ve noted how Jean is on quite a roll here and in Maple Leaf Pro; it’s too bad that TNA gave up on him when Kenny King left, because Sheldon is really talented. Champ Manders came out last. All four brawled at the bell; no tags in this one. Bear and Garrini traded forearm strikes and chops; we got some ‘beef!’ chants, and Garrini hit a German Suplex, so Bear hit a T-Bone suplex, and they were both down.

Manders climbed back in and hit running chops on Garrini and Bear, then a flying double shoulder tackle. On the floor, Sheldon rammed Manders’ head-first into the ring post; Jean got into the ring and did a strut. The commentators talked about Bear just competing in a violent match in GCW against Slade, saying, “Bear Bronson is the talk of the town.” Bear blocked a sunset flip, and he dropped all his weight on Jean’s chest at 5:30 for a nearfall. Bear put Jean and Dominic on his shoulders, and he hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall!

Manders hit a DDT on Bear. Garrini hit a back suplex. Jean hit a leg lariat, and suddenly all four were down at 7:00. They all hit some clotheslines. Garrini hit a piledriver. Sheldon got a nearfall and he yelled at the ref. Bear nailed a Choke Bomb on Jean for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Bronson got a door from the back. Jean walked out of the match and the commentators wondered why he did that. Manders put Bear on his shoulders and hit a running Bulldog Powerslam through a door in the corner for the pin. Good match.

1 Called Manders defeated Bear Bronson, Sheldon Jean, and Dominic Garrini in a four-way to retain the wXw World Title at 12:13.

6. Jody Threat vs. Kacey Diamond. Kacey always makes me think of Tenille Dashwood in her TNA glamour run. She stalled on the floor before the bell. We got underway and Jody hit a clothesline in the corner and a suplex. She hit a Falcon Arrow from the apron back into the ring. Kacey called for a timeout, but of course she pulled Jody into the ropes. Diamond hit a chop and a running kick to the spine for a nearfall at 2:00, then she applied a leg lock around Jody’s neck. Jody was down on the floor and barely got in to avoid a count-out. Jody finally hit a German Suplex, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 6:30. Kacey hit a DDT for a nearfall. Jody hit a spear and an F5 for the slam. Solid match; Kacey isn’t quite ‘there’ yet.

Jody Threat defeated Kacey Diamond at 8:58.

7. Benjamin Tull vs. Myung-jae Lee in a Street Fight for the C*4 Underground Title. Tull is the big brawler; Lee is giving up a lot of size and power. Lee came out first; he hit a plancha onto Tull, and we’re underway! Lee immediately tossed chairs into the ring, and they brawled at ringside. They took turns whacking each other with weapons. They finally got in the ring, where Lee hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 5:30, then a top-rope Meteora, and he was fired up. Lee set up several chairs in the ring. However, Tull hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock off the second rope through the four open chairs for a believable nearfall at 8:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Lee hit a huracanrana, then a chairshot to the unprotected head. Lee got a bag from under the ring and dumped out thumbtacks on the mat. However, Tull hit a swinging uranage, dropping Lee on the pile of thumbtacks for a nearfall at 11:00. Lee sprayed Tull with mist! Lee pushed Tull into a chair wedged into the corner, then he hit a Falcon Arrow onto the thumbtacks for the pin! New champion! The crowd loved this.

Myung-jae Lee defeated Benjamin Tull to win the C*4 Underground Title at 12:27.

* Again, by not airing this life, they edited out the break to set up the cage! It’s a very nice looking chain-link cage.

8. Vaughn Vertigo and Dreya Mitchell vs. Gabriel Fuerza and Alexia Nicole in a cage match. Former teammates Vertigo and Fuerza have been feuding for months now. Vertigo (think Alex Reynolds or James Drake) has been on quite the U.S. tour in recent months. Dreya is similar to Lash Legend; she’s tall and a former basketball player. Nicole is decent, but she’s about 4’10” and I just cannot buy her offense against bigger, stronger men. All four brawled at the bell. Dreya easily tossed Nicole at Gabriel.

Vertigo tried to climb the cage, but Fuerza dropped him crotch-first on the top rope and repeatedly shook it to hurt Vertigo. Fuerza put Dreya in a Boston Crab, but Vaughn punched him to escape. Dreya got both opponents on her back and hit a Samoan Drop at 3:30. (Wow! How many women can do that?) Vaughn hit a moonsault. The cage door opened, and Vaughn and Nicole brawled on the floor. Meanwhile, Dreya choked Fuerza in the ropes. Fuerza pushed her into the cage wall at 6:30. Vaughn accidentally hit Dreya! Fuerza hit a double huracanrana, then a double Lethal Injection.

Meanwhile, Alexia climbed the cage! She leapt off the cage and hit a double crossbody block on the heels at 9:00!! Nicole hit a piledriver on Dreya. With Dreya down, Nicole and Fuerza circled Vaughn, who pleaded for mercy. He hopped up and hugged Fuerza, and the crowd booed. “It’s way too late for that,” a commentator said. Alexia hit a Lungblower to the back on Vaughn, then a second-rope flying Lungblower on Vaughn for the pin! Good action.

Alexia Nicole and Gabriel Fuerza defeated Vaughn Vertigo and Dreya Mitchell at 10:29.

9. Evil Uno vs. Junior Benito in a cage match for the C*4 Heavyweight Title. They immediately traded punches, and Benito hit him with a garbage can lid and a cheap metal bucket. They went to the floor, and Benito busted open Uno on the floor. Uno’s mask was ripped wide open, and his bald head was visible. (I don’t know if I knew he was bald!) Evil Uno was heavily bleeding; it was getting on Benito’s white shirt. They got back into the ring and traded punches. Uno yelled at the ref. Good brawling between them, and the crowd was behind Benito.

Benito slid a table into the ring at 11:00. He got another one and set it up on the floor. However, Uno slammed Benito through the door on the floor. Macrae came to ringside and he confronted Evil Uno. Macrae picked up Benito! “You hate to see it…” a commentator said, expecting Martin to hit Benito. However, Macrae threw his former teammate into the ring! Martin slammed the door shut, onto Uno’s head at 15:00! Martin pushed a door into the ring, and he locked the cage door! Junior took off a belt and he repeatedly whipped Evil Uno with it!

Benito hit a spear, sending Uno crashing backward into the door in the corner, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Benito dumped a bucket of LEGOs on the mat and he powerbombed Uno onto them. He ripped off Uno’s white button-down shirt. He hit a forward Finlay Roll onto the LEGOS, then a running Shooting Star Press for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Benito wrapped his hand in tape; I think he covered it in glass. He slapped Uno on the butt with the weapon-covered hand. Benito hit a top-rope frogsplash onto Uno on a table for a believable nearfall at 20:30. He got the belt and he wrapped it around Uno’s throat and choked him! Uno tapped out! New champion!! Macrae got in the ring and hugged Benito, and they celebrated together.

Junior Benito defeated Evil Uno to win the C*4 Heavyweight title at 20:40.

Final Thoughts: Yeah, it’s my style of a match, but I’ll go with Mathers-Wheeler for the best match. The Manders four-way was really good, and it took second, with the main event taking third. A lot of strong matches here. I had seen Townsend here last month, so Greenway was the only new guy for me. Point being, the crowd knows this roster and likes what they are seeing. I loved the format of this gauntlet; if you are going to have nine teams in a match, this is the way to do it. No one wants to see eight consecutive mini-matches. Plus, for a match that went 30 minutes, that absolutely never dragged.

Mathers wrestled here on Friday, then fought Donovan Dijak on Saturday, then Steven Stetson on Sunday. I’m a firm believer that wrestling 2-3 times every weekend is why Mathers has improved so much, so quickly. I don’t want to add hyperbole here, but I see so much of 2001-era, late-stage-WCW AJ Styles in Mathers. Yes, I think he’s that good right now. This is a top-notch show and a good way to have their ‘season finale’ with the heavyweight title story culminating and concluding. And while this was the season finale, they’ll be back Aug. 15 for their next season, so it’s not like they take a long break. I strongly endorse checking this one out.