What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The Night of Champions fallout edition

June 30, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Smackdown reverts to being a two-hour show

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be taped on Monday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. However, there is a chance I will cover this episode after it airs due to the Independence Day holiday. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.