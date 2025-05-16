WWE Smackdown results (5/16): Powell’s live review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin, and Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa in MITB qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,343)

May 16, 2025, in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a backstage shot aired of Tiffany Stratton, followed by Nia Jax walking past a WWE truck that had Stratton’s image on it… A video package recapped WWE Backlash… Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary, and Mark Nash was the ring announcer…

U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Jeff Cobb made their entrance. Sikoa introduced “JC” as the man who helped keep the U.S. Championship in the family, which drew a side-eye look from Fatu. Solo spoke about winning the Money in the Bank ladder match and bringing the WWE Championship back to the family.

Fatu was cheered by the fans as he recalled saying that he would bring the U.S. Title to the family and would do it with or without Solo. Fatu said he’s all gas, no brakes, which a lot of fans said along with him. Solo cut off Fatu and told him that he and JC know what he means.

Solo said he’s doing everything to help Fatu because he loves him. Solo said the U.S. Title being over Fatu’s shoulder is proof of that. Solo said there was something he needed to hear from Fatu. Solo asked what Fatu used to say loud and proud. “I love you, Solo,” Fatu said. Solo said that wasn’t it. Solo said Fatu said it loud and proud. Solo spun Fatu so that they were face-to-face. Fatu removed his shades.

LA Knight’s entrance theme played. Knight appeared in front of the broadcast table when the heels were looking at the entrance stage. Knight pulled JC from the ring and slammed his head on the broadcast table. Knight threw a few punches and then hopped the barricade and made his exit…

Powell’s POV: What Would Jeff Cobb Do? Anyway, Knight is the latest in a long line of moronic pro wrestling characters that decided to make his entrance right when two of his adversaries were about to have a meltdown.

B-Fab gave Michin a pep talk about the Money in the Bank ladder match. Chelsea Green showed up, and Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, and said she would win the title. She said he would use social-economic policy with trickle-down effects that would lower interest rates for her Secret Hervice. Alexa Bliss popped up. “See you out there,” Bliss told Green. B-Fab informed Niven and Fyre that no one would be allowed at ringside…

Alexa Bliss made her entrance heading into the first break… [C] Michin and Chelsea Green made their entrances…

1. Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin in a qualifier for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The MITB briefcases were hanging above the ring. Bliss and Michin dropkicked Green through the ropes (well, one of them did, even though they both tried). They bumped fists, but then stopped one another from returning to the ring. Green hit her feet on the ropes while going for a suicide dive, but she still made contact with both opponents. [C]