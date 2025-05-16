WWE Smackdown preview: Title match and MITB qualifiers set for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia in a women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).