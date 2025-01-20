WWE Raw results (1/20): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Penta’s second week, New Day’s return to the ring, JBL’s appearance

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,652)

Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Streamed live January 20, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a shot of the host city aired. Seth Rollins was shown walking backstage, and then another backstage shot featured Drew McIntyre while Cole hyped their match as the main event. CM Punk was also shown walking backstage. Cole hyped Penta facing Pete Dunne.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Rhea Ripley’s arrival. Nia Jax attacked her and ran her into a wall several times. Adam Pearce and producers arrived on the scene. “Get me a medic,” Pearce yelled while standing over Ripley.

The broadcast team of Cole and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside. Cole noted that his usual broadcast partner Pat McAfee was at the college football national championship game…

Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd. Cole stood up at ringside and pumped his arms while Jey and the fans were doing the same. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Jey. Barrett called Cole an absolute goofball and said hew as dancing like a drunk grandad at a wedding (tell me when Barrett is telling lies).

Cole slapped hands with Jey and then returned to the broadcast table. Cole said he was blown up. Barrett said it would take Cole 15 minutes to get his breath back. Cole said you have to have fun on Raw. He said he doesn’t get star making entrances like they have on Smackdown.

Jey stood in the ring and said he would take home the big one on Saturday Night’s Main Event. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance and joined Jey inside the ring.

Gunther assumed Jey was going to say that he would win the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey said yes and that he would take the title belt and hang it up in his room. Gunther called Jey a “funny little man.”

Gunther said Jey looked him in the eye last week. Gunther said he was looking forward to facing Jey until he saw him come out and act “like a complete dork” and “a company mascot.” Gunther said he could just as well be challenged by Jimmy Uso.

Gunther said Jey never follows up his words. He said the fans are naive enough to believe every word Jey says, but he does not. Gunther spoke about Jey showing up for different people and said that makes him a useful idiot.

Gunther said Jey’s words and actions do not align, whereas his do. Gunther said he would expose Jey as a flash in the pan who has no business being “this close” to the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jay said Gunther was right. Jey said he is the mascot. He pointed to the fans and said they are his team or squad because they ride and thrive with him. Jey said the fans will be there with him when he beats Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey recalled telling Gunther that he respects him. Jey said Gunther will put some respect on his name. Jey said only one of them had main evented WrestleMania and it wasn’t Gunther.

Gunther attacked Jey, who eventually tackled him and threw punches. Jey pulled Gunther’s shirt over his head and threw more punches, then superkicked Gunther, who rolled out of the ring.

Jey, who had a bloody lip, picked up the World Heavyweight Championship and placed it on the mat. Gunther returned to the apron while Jey encouraged him to take the title. Gunther dropped down to the floor and then reached inside the ring and took the title belt…

Powell’s POV: Good hype for the World Heavyweight Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jey is the popular underdog, so it was wise to have him stand tall during this segment.

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were walking backstage when they spotted someone and said it’s finally someone who understands. The camera pulled back and showed John Bradshaw Layfield.

Kingston put some cash in JBL’s jacket pocket while he and Woods spoke about how JBL understands their decision. JBL said he gets it. He said Big E was charismatic and now that they got rid of him, the fans will pay attention to them. Kingston and Woods took offense and walked away…

Rey Mysterio made his entrance for the opening match against Kofi Kingston heading into the first break. [C]

Bayley was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the backstage area. Bayley announced that she is officially a member of the Raw roster. She also declared for the women’s Royal Rumble match. She spoke about the champions should go challenge.

Nia Jax crashed the interview and they had an audio issue with her initially. Jax said she would take out Tiffany Stratton, then said she will win the Royal Rumble match. Bayley said she saw what Jax did to Rhea Ripley and dared her to try something like that to her. Jax said she’d see Bayley in the ring…

PBR bull riders Mason Taylor and Austin Richardson, and PBR announcer Matt West were shown in the crowd while JBL’s entrance theme played because he joined the broadcast team.

Powell’s POV: It could not have been a coincidence that they showed the bull riders while JBL’s music was playing. I honestly thought Taylor was a JBL cosplayer before they put his graphic on the screen.

The New Day theme played. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out and called for the music to stop playing. Kingston spoke about being upset with the fans disrespecting them. Kingston took his cash back from JBL’s jacket pocket while Woods said JBL didn’t deserve it. Woods said he presented Rey getting the brakes beat off him by Kingston. Woods said New Day rocks, which led to a New Day sucks chant…

1. Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) vs. Rey Mysterio. JBL was on commentary and said this was the one time he would cheer for Rey. JBL heeled on Rey by ripping on him for being a bad father to Dominik Mysterio. Cole asked if JBL was still upset by Rey retiring him. JBL said he had a fever that night and endangered his own life by going through with the match. Funny.

Kingston wrestled in black jeans and sneakers. Both men went to ringside. Kingston set up for a powerbomb, but Rey flipped over quickly and Kingston lost control of him. Rey landed safely on his back, but it was a scary moment. Rey used a huracanrana to send Kingston into the ring steps. [C]

Rey ducked a Trouble in Paradise and then performed a huracanrana that put Kingston in position for a 619. Rey ran the ropes for the move, but Woods reached in the ring and tripped him. The referee spotted it and ejected Woods, who climbed onto the apron and protested. Rey punched Woods.

Rey hit the 619 a short time later. Rey went for the Drop The Dime spot, but Kingston put his knees up and then covered Rey for a two count. Kingston went for the Boom Drop, but Rey hooked him into a pin and got the three count.

Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston in roughly 11:00.

Rey exited the ring right after the win and celebrated at ringside for a moment before Woods returned and attacked him. Kingston and Woods roughed up Rey until Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro ran out for the save. Kingston and Woods ran away, but then they returned to ringside. Woods shoved Wilde into the ring post. Kingston and Woods made their exit to big heat from the crowd…

Powell’s POV: There were a couple of hiccups during the match, but Kingston and Woods are a blast as heels. While I’m surprised that Kingston took the loss, it’s not like one loss is going to make the fans go easier on him and Woods.

Cole and Barrett thanked JBL for appearing. Barrett said JBL is welcome any time…

A video package recapped Penta winning his debut match last week over Chad Gable…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with “Made In America” Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. Gable spoke about getting help from Dominik Mysterio for his problems with luchadores. Nile spoke about going after the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and the Creeds discussed going after the World Tag Team Titles…

Sami Zayn was shown walking backstage. Two women were shown talking (it may have been Natalya and Maxinne Dupri)… [C]

Cole spoke about past WWE events and recalled announcing the winner of the first season of the NXT reality show. Footage aired of Wade Barrett winning the contest on June 1, 2010. Barrett said the birth of WrestleMania and him winning season one of NXT were two pivotal moments in WWE history…

Sami Zayn stood in the ring for a promo and announced that he’s in the Royal Rumble match. Zayn said Seth Rollins asking if he would help himself for once made him think about a lot of things. Zayn spoke about his 14 year-old self and eventually said he believes he’s every bit as good as the top wrestlers in WWE and he said they’re all in the match.

Zayn said the only difference between them and him is that they’ve held a world championship, but he has not. Zayn said he doesn’t feel like he needs that to complete him. He said the support of the fans has meant more to him than a world championship could ever mean. “So I don’t need a world championship, but dammit I want it,” Zayn declared.

Kevin Owens made his entrance carrying the winged eagle championship. Once in the ring, Owens simply looked at Zayn, who said he knew it was only a matter of time before Owens would come.

Zayn asked how Owens wanted to do this. Owens asked what he meant. Zayn said everyone saw what he did to Cody Rhodes for teaming with Roman Reigns. Owens admitted he was upset initially, but it’s not the same because Zayn and Reigns have a lot of history.

Owens said Reigns did a lot of terrible things to Zayn that Zayn chose to overlook, just as Zayn forgave him for some of the terrible things he did to him. “You’re a good person, that’s who you are,” Owens said. He added that Zayn in his best friend.

Owens said he wholeheartedly believes that Zayn can and will win the Royal Rumble. Owens said Zayn deserves to win it and challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Owens spoke about main eventing WrestleMania with Zayn and winning the tag team titles. Owens said now they can main event WrestleMania for the WWE Championship (Owens held up his title belt).

Owens said Zayn can win the Rumble because he has his back. Owens said he’ll walk out of the Royal Rumble as champion because he knows that Zayn has his back, just as Zayn and Reigns’ back. Owens said he knows that if he needs him, Zayn will be there. Owens left the ring and headed backstage…

Powell’s POV: This was a compelling segment. It’s hard to believe that Zayn will do what Owens wants, so I could see them having a falling out and then meeting in a match at WrestleMania.

Cole hyped the Owens and Cody Rhodes contract signing hosted by Shawn Michaels for Saturday Night’s Main Event…

Backstage, Shemaus was interviewed by Cathy Kelley, who asked him why the Intercontinental Championship is so important to him. He spoke of having a backwards title because he beat John Cena to win the WWE Championship just six months into his career.

Sheamus said the Intercontinental Title is typically the first title people win. He said he’s come so close to winning the title, but he hasn’t been able to do it. He said that would change on Saturday.

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker entered the picture, causing Kelley to leave. Breakker said he would break Sheamus like an old man. Breakker suggested that Sheamus do himself a favor and retire. Sheamus shoved Breakker, who laughed and walked away…

Separate shots aired of Bayley and Nia Jax walking backstage while Cole hyped their match for after the break… [C]

[Hour Two] The Bob Uecker memorial graphic was shown and then Cole spoke briefly about him…

Nia Jax was already in the ring. Footage aired of her attack on Rhea Ripley that was shown earlier. Former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was shown in the crowd while Cole acknowledged the issues she and Bayley have had. Bayley made her entrance…

2. Nia Jax vs. Bayley. Cole said Jax and Bayley have met 13 times over the years and Jax has won seven of those matches. Barrett said Bayley has had very little success against Jax over the last 12 months. Cole said he was happy Bayley was on Raw, which surprised Barrett given their history.

Jax was in offensive control early until Bayley caught her on the ropes and booted her to ringside. Bayley hit Jax with a suicide dive. Bayley stood up and jawed with Roxanne Perez, who was in the front row. Perez tried to slap Bayley, who blocked it and then hit Perez with a forearm. Perez tried to hop the barricade, but a security guard grabbed her and dragged her away while Bayley waved. [C]

Cole listed the attendance as 15,572. Jax took control and targeted Bayley’s left arm. Bayley avoided Jax trying to drop a leg on her arm. Bayley used a sunset bomb to send Jax into the ring post. Bayley hit Jax with her own Annihilator finisher for a near fall. Jax came back and set up for the Annihilator, but Bayley cut her off and then connected with a knee strike that led to a near fall.

Both women ended up on the ropes. Jax tried to get Bayley on her back, but Bayley countered into a sunset bomb for a nice near fall. Bayley followed up with a top rope elbow drop for another good near fall.

Bayley set up for a Bayley To Belly, but her shoulder gave out. Bayley clipped the back of Jax’s knee. Jax caught a charging Bayley with a popup Samoan Drop. Jax followed up with a senton and then hit the Annihilator for the win.

Nia Jax defeated Bayley in roughly 12:00.

After the match, Rhea Ripley’s entrance theme played and she charged the ring. Ripley entered the ring and threw punches with Jax and then hit her with a headbutt. Ripley drove her shoulder into Jax in the corner a few times and then threw more punches.

Security came out and pulled Ripley and Jax apart. Jax broke free and got a shot on Ripley, who then returned the favor when she broke free. Jax exited the ring. Ripley tried to follow, but Jax tripped her on the apron.

Jax slammed Ripley’s head on the broadcast able several times. Jax put Ripley on the broadcast table and tried to join her, but security pulled her back. Ripley got up and did a cannonball dive onto Jax and security. Ripley climbed back on the broadcast table with a mic in hand. “You, me, Saturday Night’s Main Event,” Ripley said before slamming down the mic…

Powell’s POV: A quality match with Bayley picking up some really good nearfalls before Jax put her away. The post match angle was also really good. We’ve seen a lot of pull apart brawls on WWE television lately, but Ripley and Jax had a good one.

Highlights aired from last week’s show of Damian Priest beating Finn Balor in a street fight…

Inside the Judgment Day Clubhouse, Chad Gable spoke with Dominik Mysterio and recalled Dom saying that he could help him with his lucador problem. Dom handed him a card. Gable looked at it and told the other Judgment Day members that he was off to learn “the dark arts of lucha libre.” Funny.

After Gable left, Dom told Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez Carlito, and JD McDonagh that it’s not a bad thing to have Gable owe them one. McDonagh showed concern over getting a rematch for the tag team titles next week when Finn Balor won’t be there.

Dom offered to take Balor’s spot. Morgan assumed he wouldn’t mind. Morgan told Dom that she hoped his plan would go better than the one that he had for Rhea Ripley. Dom said he knows Morgan isn’t mad at him, but he’s going to make it up to her anyway. “Oh, you will,” Morgan said before leaving the room with Dom…

Lyra Valkyria was featured in a video promo that recapped her win over Dakota Kai last week to become the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Valkyria said now that she has the title, it’s about building a legacy as a valiant, fighting champion…

Barrett hyped Penta vs. Pete Dunne for after a break… [C]