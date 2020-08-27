Victoria on which wrestler she would like to face from the current WWE women’s division, whether her era is forgotten

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Wrestling Chatter with Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon)
Hosts: George Hermoza and Adam Woods
Interview available at The Wrestling Chatter YouTube Page
Victoria on who she would face from the current Women’s Division: “I think Charlotte is one that sticks out, Charlotte. I’m still a big fan of Nattie, I really am. She’s a genius in the ring, she’s just a natural. As they say, she can have a good match with a broomstick, she can make anyone look good. I think she’s amazing. All the girls, there’s so many talented girls there now. And Mickie is still going, good for her. I’m very proud.”
If she feels her women’s division era is forgotten: “Maybe not for the Divas though. I think the girls acknowledge like, you know I’m sure they study certain matches, we did. We got a lot of shout outs from the girls when they do interviews, they go ‘I watched Victoria, she’s a good heel’ or something like that. I’m still proud, I’m not bitter at all. The way I look at it, I don’t want to hate the business at all, I’m just so proud to be part of this. You guys are the ones that let us know, and fans know about ‘you paved the way’ and I’m like ‘Thank you very much’ and I get to thank Mae and Moolah, Sherri Martel, Madusa, like all these legends before me, Ivory, all these people before me that they paved the way for me too.”
It feels like Charlotte is the female equivalent of Randy Orton at this point. Everyone who has ever been part of a successful era in the business points to those two as the best workers today, yet the flippy indy midget fans can’t stand them.
Note to WWE: Double down on people who are big, athletic, and can cut a real promo. Just get Vince out of the way and let the formula work like it always did.
I see Charlotte as being more comparable to Roman Reigns. They’ve shoved her down the throats of fans repeatedly. I don’t think most fans dislike her, they dislike the way she’s been booked. Oh, and those tired ass cliche royalty promos don’t help.