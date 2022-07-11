WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the MITB fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.129 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 2.142 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.49 rating in the same demo. Last week’s numbers were down due to the Independence Day holiday.