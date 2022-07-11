AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the show headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 428,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 486,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished tenth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. The viewership decline was rough considering that the previous week’s numbers were stronger despite that show airing on the Friday of a holiday weekend.