WWE Raw preview: Brock Lesnar and two matches advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Bobby Lashley holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-Riddle vs. Theory

Raw will be live from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center.