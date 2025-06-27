WWE star announces the second pick in the NHL Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Bayley appeared at the NHL Draft on Friday in Los Angeles, California. Bayley announced Michael Misa as the draft’s No. 2 overall pick for the San Jose Sharks.

Powell’s POV: Unfortunately, Bayley opted to hug NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman when she had a chance to put him down with a Rose Plant. Fix the lousy playoff seeding format, Bettman. Anyway, Bayley posed for photos with Misa and Bettman before exiting the stage. The draft is airing on ESPN in the United States.