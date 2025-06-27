What's happening...

WWE star announces the second pick in the NHL Draft

June 27, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Bayley appeared at the NHL Draft on Friday in Los Angeles, California. Bayley announced Michael Misa as the draft’s No. 2 overall pick for the San Jose Sharks.

Powell’s POV: Unfortunately, Bayley opted to hug NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman when she had a chance to put him down with a Rose Plant. Fix the lousy playoff seeding format, Bettman. Anyway, Bayley posed for photos with Misa and Bettman before exiting the stage. The draft is airing on ESPN in the United States.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.