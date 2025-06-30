WWE Raw preview: Early start time for tonight’s Night of Champions fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

-Rusev vs. Sheamus

-Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn and Penta

-Rhea Ripley opens the show

-World Heavyweight Champion has a message for Goldberg

-Raw General Manager Adam Pearce Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis “bring things into focus” for WWE Evolution announcements

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena. WWE will also tape Friday's Smackdown episode tonight.