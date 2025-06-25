AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico and Collision grades, Damien Demento, Layla El, Princesa Sugehit, Mark Haskins, Billy Watson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. The show features Mistico vs. MJF. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Kent. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam Mexico” edition a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Damien Demento (Phillip Theis) is 67.

-Layla El is 48.

-Princesa Sugehit (Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martínez) is 45.

-Mark Haskins is 37.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson (William Potts) was born on June 25, 1915. He died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.