WWE Raw preview: Early start time for the brand’s Night of Champions fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday on Netflix at 5CT/6ET. The early start time is because the July 4 Smackdown will be taped the same night. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). We are looking for reports or basic results from the Smackdown taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.