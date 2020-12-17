NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Nick Dinsmore

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. “The Hunt” Primate and Wild Boar for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing WWE TLC and Ring of Honor Final Battle. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an F grade majority vote from 34 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade.

-Total Bellas is on E! tonight at 8CT/9ET. The show is labeled “Bye Bye Bella” and lists Nikki and Artem attempting to change their birthing plan so they can have their baby in Phoenix, which complicates things for the Bella family.

-The Miz & Mrs. show (starring Marjo) is on USA Network tonight at 9:30CT/10:30ET. Tonight’s show is called “An Olympic Failure” and is described as Mike calling in a reinforcement to help teach his daughter how to swim, Maryse adjusts to working from home.

Birthdays and Notables

-Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore is 45 today.