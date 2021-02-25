AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix on the day of the Paul Wight signing announcement

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 831,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 747,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic with a .35 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 734,000 viewers and finished 24th with a .18 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.