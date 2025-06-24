NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV grade, Adam Pearce, Rey Horus, Jessamyn Duke, Chris Benoit

What's happening...

June 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Jordynne Grace vs. Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Adam Pearce is 47.

-Rey Horus is 41.

-Jessamyn Duke is 39.

-The late Chris Benoit took his own life at age 40 after killing his wife, Nancy Benoit, and their seven year-old son Daniel on June 24, 2007.

