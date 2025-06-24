WWE Night of Champions lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the U.S. Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight

-Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Powell’s POV: The Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship was pulled from the lineup, which was attributed to Dom not being medically cleared. Cody beat Jey Uso, and Jade beat Roxanne Perez in semifinal tournament matches on Raw. There will be a two-hour countdown show at 10CT/11ET. Join me for my live review of the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).