NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for the NXT Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for the NXT North American Championship

-Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).