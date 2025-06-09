WWE Raw in Phoenix, Pro Wrestling Boom, Tay Melo, Liv Morgan, Dan Severn, Tatanka, Maria Menounos, Scott Lost, Mick Foley, Taeler Hendrix, The Sheik, Dutch Savage, Mark Starr, Howard Finkel, “Superstar” Billy Graham, Iron Sheik, Sara Lee

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix, Arizona at PHX Arena. The show features Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and the fallout from WWE Money in the Bank. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide events. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Phoenix, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Collision in Portland, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lexington. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tay Melo is 30 today.

-The late Ed “The Sheik” Farhat was born on June 9, 1924. He died of heart failure on January 18, 2003, at age 78.

-The late Dutch Savage (Frank Stewart) was born on June 9, 1935. He died on August 3, 2013, at age 78.

-Dan Severn turned 67 on Sunday.

-Tatanka (Chris Chavis) turned 64 on Sunday.

-Maria Menounos turned 47 on Sunday.

-Scott Lost (Scott Epperson) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Mick Foley turned 60 on Saturday.

-Taeler Hendrix turned 36 on Saturday.

-Kayla Braxton turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late “Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) was born on June 7, 1943. He died at age 79 on May 17, 2023.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) died of a heart attack on June 7, 2013, at age 50.

-The late Howard Finkel was born on June 7, 1950. He died on April 16, 2020, at age 69.

-The late Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) died of cardiac arrest at age 81 on June 7, 2023.

-The late Sara Lee was born on June 7, 1992. She took her own life at age 30 on October 5, 2022.