Worlds Collide lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s show featuring WWE, AAA, and NXT wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Worlds Collide event that will be held today in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid in a four-way for the NXT North American Championship

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano

-Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta and Dalys

– Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana

Powell’s POV: Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias announced that he will be part of the show. Join me for my live review of Worlds Collide as the show streams on YouTube at 2CT/3ET. I will cover the WWE Money in the Bank event later tonight as that show streams on Peacock in the United States and via Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET.