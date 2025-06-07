North Wrestling “Let The Cannons Fly 6” results: Vetter’s review of Liam Slater, Myles Kaman, and Zozaya vs. Kemper, Kid Lykos II, and Man Like DeReiss, Millie McKenzie vs. Safire Reed

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

North Wrestling “Let The Cannons Fly 6”

May 24, 2025, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England at Anarchy Brew Co.

Released June 6, 2025, on TrillerTV+

The lighting is exceptionally good; this looks like a new, clean room and it doesn’t look like a brewery to me. Attendance is perhaps 300. Veda Scott joined a British man on commentary and it certainly sounds like she’s there live. This is the largest city in north England, near the border with Scotland.

* This is just a six-match show, and I really only know maybe half of the wrestlers in the lineup. Leon Slater was pulled away by TNA for their “Under Siege” show, so he was replaced by rising young star Zozaya.

1. Millie McKenzie vs. Safire Reed (w/Anita Vaughan). Millie is an NXT-UK alum; she’s a talented blonde but a bit short. (I’ve said before of all the NXT-UK talents that didn’t move on to the U.S. when the promotion folded, she was the best of those who didn’t make the cut.) Dark-haired Reed is a bit taller and thicker. Millie hit a basement dropkick and a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Vaughan hopped on the apron to distract Millie at 1:30 and was immediately ejected! Safire stomped on Millie, and McKenzie had a bloody nose.

Reed hit some kicks, then a running knee to the chin for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and stayed in charge. Millie fired up and hit some clotheslines and two German Suplexes, but she missed a spear. Reed nailed a flying headbutt for a nearfall. Millie hit a superkick, a Dragon Suplex and a spear for the pin. Good, non-stop action from these two.

Millie McKenzie defeated Safire Reed at 6:00 even.

* Anita Vaughan ran back in and attacked, which brought out Emersyn Jayne, who chased her off. Emersyn is injured. She got on the mic. She challenged Vaughan and Reed to a tag match next week.

* Tajiri is coming to a show here on July 12!

2. “Vanity” Judas Grey and Ronan King vs. Joe Kessler and Tom Thelwell. All four are new to me. Vanity came out first to a woman singing an electronica, sped-up dance club version of Alice Cooper’s “Poison.” I immediately got “WWE Pretty Deadly” vibes from them. The male commentator said they’ve made their name in Scotland of late. Thelwell is thick with short hair; he looks a lot like Luke Jacobs, whom we’ll see later. Kessler came out last; he has white face paint with a lightning bolt painted across his face. Judas is shorter with dark hair (and he even has the weird half-shirt like Pretty Deadly). Kessler also opened and hit a flying crossbody block.

Thalwell tagged in and hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:30. Kessler worked over blond Ronan. Ronank hit a dropkick. Vanity worked over Kessler and kept him in their corner. Thalwell got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit some clotheslines, a German Suplex, and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Judas hit a low blow, got a rollup, and scored the cheap pin. That finish came out of nowhere; for just a six-match show, this was far too short.

Judas Grey and Ronan King vs. Joe Kessler and Tom Thelwell defeated 7:07.

* Outside, Vaughan and Reed talked about the opening match. They were angry, fired up, and are ready for the tag match next week against Rhio and Emersyn Jayne.

* Back inside the venue, a commentator was seated on a beer keg, and he had another keg in the ring for a guest. Kegstacker came to the ring and his right arm was in a sling. I listened for a minute, then fast-forwarded.

3. Big Lou Nixon vs. Charli Evans in an intergender match. I’ve seen Nixon on a handful of GCW shows; he’s white, bald, with a reddish beard, and he’s done a lot of death matches. Australia native Evans also has done some death matches and isn’t afraid to get bloody, but she’s short and was giving up a lot of size here. He easily knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. They each got a steel chair at 2:30 and clanged them against each other. She finally hit him with a chair and he was bleeding from his forehead.

Evans hit a flying crossbody block against the ropes. He stood behind her and hit some crossface blows. Lou hit a German Suplex at 6:30 and a version of Go To Sleep for a nearfall. She shoved gusset plates into his forehead and I really stopped paying attention because this was too bloody for my tastes. She dumped a cup of thumbtacks on the mat. She put his head in an open chair and kicked it at 10:30. However, he immediately put her in a rear-naked choke, dropped to the center of the mat, and she tapped out.

Lou Nixon defeated Charli Evans at 10:49.

4. Liam Slater, Myles Kaman, and Zozaya vs. Kemper, Kid Lykos II, and Man Like DeReiss. I don’t think I know Kemper but the rest are familiar to me, especially DeReiss. (I’ll note that Kemper doesn’t have a Cagematch.net entry so it’s not just me that is unfamiliar with him!) He wore a long, dark trench coat and had thick chains on his neck; he has a certain vampire or goth look to him. DeReiss danced before the bell and got the crowd going. Lykos II and the tall youngster Zozaya locked up and traded pinfall attempts. Kaman got in at 3:00; Kemper tagged in and Kaman scrambled to his corner to tag out; Myles is clearly terrified of Kemper.

Now that I see Kemper in there against everyone else, he has the size and build of WWE’s Bradshaw when he had short, dark hair — he is clearly bigger and thicker than the other five in this one. Kaman and Slater worked over Lykos II. Zozaya is clearly a babyface stuck on a team with two heels. He hit a release suplex on Kid Lykos II at 6:30. Lykos finally slammed Liam. DeReiss got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Kaman and Liam, then a fallaway slam on Zozaya at 8:00. DeReiss hit a 619, then a missile dropkick.

DeReiss put Liam in a Sharpshooter, but Zozaya reached in and dragged Liam to the ropes. Zozaya and Kemper squared off. This crowd was HOT! Kemper nailed a chokeslam on Zozaya for a nearfall. The heel team all worked together to finally take down Kemper, but they couldn’t pin him. Lykos hit a Spanish Fly, and DeReiss hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. Kaman raked Kemper’s eyes. Lykos hit a superkick. Zozaya dove to the floor on Lykos II. Kid Lykos accidentally superkicked DeReiss! Slater immediately rolled up DeReiss for the flash pin! MLD was shocked he lost!

Liam Slater, Myles Kaman, and Zozaya defeated Kemper, Kid Lykos II, and Man Like DeReiss at 12:53.

* In a pre-taped segment, Gene Munny talked about a title match he has coming up. We then heard from Miles Kaman, who was standing outside, presumably after his match, as he’s still in his gear. He wants a match against Gene, and he thinks Gene should put his title shot on the line. (Why would Gene agree to that?)

5. Benji vs. Henry Faust vs. Clint Marjera vs. Jake Silver vs. Joe Wade vs. Natalie Sykes vs. Shreddy vs. Zeo Knox in a scramble. Yeah, I don’t think I know any of these eight! Faust came out first and he is like a mini-Sheamus. Wade is a dark emo, goth kid, and he came out second, and we’re underway. Is this a Royal Rumble? Or an elimination gauntlet? A commentator said there is a surprise entrant, and we don’t know the order of the entrants. Zeo Knox, a rotund guy with orange hair entered at 1:30, so I guess it has Rumble-style intervals but with pinfalls. Knox hit a Black Hole Slam on Faust for a nearfall.

Benji, in a blue-and-white singlet, was No. 4. Benji rolled up Zeo and pinned him at 3:10! The crowd loved how quickly Benji dispatched him. However, Faust hit Benji with a mallet! The ref checked on Benji and determined he was knocked out at 4:00, so he’s also eliminated! Natalie Sykes was No. 5; she’s the only woman in the match. Shreddy was No. 6; oh, I did see him on one Las Vegas show, and Veda just acknowledged he was in the Joey Janela Clusterf— match. He finally got in the ring at 6:30. He’s got a great physique; he had trouble removing his jacket because he’s so muscular.

Shreddy hit a double clothesline on the guys, and he grabbed Natalie’s hair. Shreddy suplexed each of the guys. Sykes tried a crossbody block but he caught her and flipped her onto the men. Jake Silver was No. 7; he has long hair and a long beard, and he hit some dropkicks on Shreddy. A comedian named Nathan Black attacked Silver and beat him up at ringside! He then rolled Silver into the ring. Shreddy immediately hit a powerbomb and pinned Silver at 9:49. Our final entrant is Clint Margera; I think I’ve seen him in a deathmatch; the commentators were shocked to see him.

So, we have five in the ring with the other three eliminated. Right on cue, Faust rolled up Shreddy and pinned him at 11:12. Shreddy was livid, and security had to escort him from the ring to the back. Wade hit a brainbuster on Sykes and pinned her at 13:38, and we’re down to three. Faust hit an enzuigiri on Margera. Shreddy returned to the ring and sprayed something in Faust’s eyes! Wade immediately hit a brainbuster and pinned Faust at 15:05, so it is just Benji vs. Margera. Wade hit yet another brainbuster, but Marjera kicked out! Marjera hit a Falcon Arrow and a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Decent action.

Clint Marjera defeated Benji, Henry Faust, Jake Silver, Joe Wade, Natalie Sykes, Shreddy, and Zeo Knox in a scramble at 17:56.

* Kegstacker rolled to the ring and confronted Wade, and they shared a beer. He has been invited to the “Kegstacker Invitational.”

6. Will Kroos and Rampage Brown vs. Luke Jacobs and Ethan Allen for the North Tag Team Titles. I’ve said Kroos is like a bigger version of Sami Callihan; he’s got a young face. The bald, muscular Rampage was also in NXT-UK. Kroos and Jacobs opened, and the crowd was behind Kroos. He easily shoved Luke to the mat. Rampage got in and hit a bodyslam on Ethan at 4:00. They all brawled to the floor, with Rampage and Jacobs pairing off, while Kroos beat up Allen. All four wound up brawling by a bar. This wasn’t lit as well and was a bit harder to see.

They all got back into the ring at 8:00, with the heel challengers working over Kroos. The male commentator said he couldn’t see what happened to Rampage, who was still down by the bar. Kroos finally hit a double suplex, and all three were down at 11:30. Jacobs hit a second-rope superplex on Kroos, and they were both down. Kroos put Jacobs on his back and hit a running cannonball, sending them both into the corner at 14:30, and that got a pop. Rampage Brown FINALLY got a hot tag and traded forearm strikes with Ethan Allen.

Brown hit a spinebuster, and they were both down. Jacobs hit a clothesline that Kroos no-sold. He went for a second one, but Kroos caught him with a massive standing powerbomb at 17:00. Allen got a rollup on Kroos for a nearfall. Kroos hit a Rikishi-style piledriver on Allen for a believable nearfall, but Jacobs pulled the ref to the floor! Jacobs hit Kroos with a steel chair, and Allen hit Kroos with a title belt. The ref was pushed back into the ring and made a nearfall, but this time it was Rampage pulling the ref to the floor at 19:30. Allen dove onto Rampage, but Rampage slammed him on the apron. Rampage hit a piledriver on Jacobs, who rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Kroos hit a Doomsday Device and pinned Allen!

Will Kroos and Rampage Brown defeated Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs to retain the North Tag Team Titles at 20:44.

* Clint Margera came to the ring and issued a tag challenge to Kroos and Rampage, and his partner… will be Trent Seven!

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show. Good production and a lively crowd really help. The main event was strong and earned the best match. Kroos has been in a comedy role for so long in Progress Wrestling, it’s easy to forget what an absolute beast he is in the ring. The Man Like DeReiss six-man tag takes second. I know nothing about Kemper, but he has the size and didn’t look out of place with five pretty well-established guys. That eight-peson scramble was really well put together.