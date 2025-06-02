WWE Raw in Tulsa, Q&A audio show, AJ Styles, Lex Luger, Velvet Sky, Grado, David Schultz, Scoot Andrews, Ian Rotten, James Storm, Alicia Atout, Montez Ford, Cody Hall, Gable Steveson, Junkyard Dog, Fred Blassie, Nick Buscik, Moondog Spike

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Birthdays and Notables

-Lex Luger (Lawrence Pfohl) is 67 today.

-AJ Styles (Allen Jones) is 48 today.

-Velvet Sky (Jamie Lynn Szantyr) is 44 today.

-Grado (Graeme Stevely) is 38 today.

-Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) died on June 2, 1998 at age 48 in a single car crash.

-Fred Blassie died on June 2, 2003 at age 85 due to heart and liver failure.

-“Dr. D” David Schultz turned 70 on Sunday.

-Scoot Andrews turned 58 on Sunday.

-Ian Rotten (John Williams) turned 55 on Sunday.

-James Storm (James Cox) turned 48 on Sunday.

-Alicia Atout turned 30 on Sunday.

-“Big Bully” Nick Busick was born on June 1, 1954. He died on May 8, 2018, at age 63 following a cancer battle.

-Montez Ford (Kenneth Crawford) of The Street Profits tag team is 34.

-Cody Hall is 34.

-Gable Steveson is 25.

-The late Moondog Spike (William Smithson) was born on May 31, 1950. He died at age 62 on March 21, 2013.