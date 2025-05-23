2026 WWE Money in the Bank date announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that the Money in the Bank premium live event will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, August 29. The host venue was not announced.

Powell’s POV: The show will presumably be held at either the Smoothie King Center, which has a listed capacity of 17,791, or the Caesars Superdome, which holds up to 83,000. For what it’s worth, the 2026 SummerSlam will be held earlier in the month on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

New Orleans was previously named the host city for WrestleMania 42 before WWE called an audible by moving the show. Paul Levesque announced in a video (see below) that details regarding the future WrestleMania event that will be coming to New Orleans will be announced at a later date.