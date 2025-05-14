AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Robert Fuller, Matt Cardona, Vader, Scott Irwin, Steve Williams, Tommy Rogers, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. The show carries the “Beach Break” theme and is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Chicago. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 33 percent of the vote. F finished second with 29 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave last Thursday’s Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) is 76. He worked as Colonel Robert Parker in WCW and MLW.

-Matt Cardona is 40.

-The late Leon White, who worked as Vader, was born on May 14, 1955. He died of heart failure at age 63 on June 18, 2018.

-The late Scott Irwin was born on May 14, 1952. He died of a brain tumor on September 5, 1987 at age 35. He teamed with his brother Bill Irwin as the Long Riders and The Super Destroyers.

-The late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams was born on May 14, 1960. He died at age 49 following a long battle with cancer.

-The late Tommy Rogers (Thomas Couch) was born on May 14, 1961. He died at age 54 on June 1, 2015.

-The late Ethel Johnson was born on May 14, 1935. She died at age 83 of heart disease on September 14, 2018.