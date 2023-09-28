AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Brother Zay for the AEW Trios Titles

-Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Soho vs. Shida match will get the title shot on the Tuesday, October 10 “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center. Rampage airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.