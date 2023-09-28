AEW WrestleDream lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held Sunday in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin in a best of three falls match for the TNT Championship

-MJF vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a handicap match for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor in a four-way for shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at any time

-Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

Powell’s POV: Cole’s character suffered an ankle injury and has been pulled from the ROH Tag Team Title match. Vincent and Dutch won a four-way on Rampage to earn the ROH Tag Title shot. Join me for my live review of AEW WrestleDream on Sunday night as the show airs on pay-per-view beginning with either pre-show matches or with the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).