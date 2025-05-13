What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The Backlash fallout show

May 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Qualifiers begin for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches

Powell’s POV: The qualifiers will continue on Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

