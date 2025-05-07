What's happening...

Ratings for two episodes of WWE LFG

May 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Playoffs Begin” episode averaged 125,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the show’s usual time slot.

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Who Wants It More” episode aired immediately following the first episode and averaged 71,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings information was first reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. The April 27 LFG “Expect The Unexpected” episode averaged 128,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating, and the same night’s LFG “The Name Says It All” that followed averaged 99,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating.

