AEW Dynamite results (5/7): Powell’s live review of Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet and The Young Bucks

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 292)

May 7, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

[Hour One] Dynamite opened with a new theme song “You Wanted War!” by Sum 41 (it was a hell of a run for The Pointer Sisters)… Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary…

Hangman Page made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. Page said he’s never understood why even one fan would cheer for him after everything he’s done. A “Cowboy Shit” chant broke out. Page told the fans that it does make a difference.

Page said he thought he would feel closure when he took a man’s hopes and dreams, and nearly killed him, but he felt nothing after the cage match with Swerve Strickland. Page said he thought that if he went back to the ring and finished the job it would help, but he couldn’t do it. Page said he doesn’t know why. He said he took the anger, bottled it up, and unleashed it on anyone who got in his way. Page said it made things bad for everyone around him.

Page looked into the camera and addressed Swerve Strickland. “Swerve, I will never forget what you did to me, and I will probably never forgive you for it,” Page said. “But for me, I will have to put it behind me.” Page said he entered the Owen Hart Cup tournament and beat Kyle Fletcher last week in front of family. Page said he will now face the man that people call the best wrestler in the world.

Will Ospreay’s entrance music played, and then he joined Page inside the ring. A “holy shit” chant broke out while Page and Ospreay stared at one another. Ospreay apologized for interrupting Page’s therapy session. Ospreay said it was strange that this was the first time that they’ve spoken to one another. He said it was a pleasure to meet Page.

Ospreay said one of his favorite moments in wrestling is when he took the Dark Order and showed them leadership and what it takes to be a cowboy. Ospreay said it was perfect when Page took the support and became AEW World Champion. Ospreay said things changed for Page, and he gets it.

Ospreay said he and the fans saw something last week when Page beat Kyle Fletcher. “You smiled again,” Ospreay said. Ospreay added that as much as people want to see Page beat the demons and regain the title, he has a problem with that. Ospreay said he’s not losing.

Ospreay said that while Page was trying to find himself, he tore the place apart. Ospreay mentioned what Page did to Jeff Jarrett, Christopher Daniels, and Swerve. Ospreay said he’s been doing all of the media while Page has not. Ospreay said its far too little, too late for Page’s redemption, because it’s about Ospreay’s ascension. Page and Ospreay went face-to-face and jawed.

Don Callis walked onto the stage with Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero. The fans booed loudly while Callis spoke about how Ospreay shows him how stupid he is every day. Callis asked Ospreay if he knew what was standing in the ring with him. “that is a violent, mentally unstable sociopath who put his mentor in a retirement home and he can’t talk.

Ospreay stopped Page from leaving the ring. Ospreay called for Callis to send two of his men to the ring. The crowd was censored once while they chanted, “F— you, Callis” and then the same chant went uncensored. Page pulled Ospreay’s hand off his chest. Callis said Page and Ospreay couldn’t even get through a segment without wanting to kill one another.

Callis said he would put any of his two guys against Page and Ospreay, assuming Page doesn’t have another mental breakdown before next week. Page and Ospreay continued to stare at one another while Callis and his crew headed backstage. Ospreay eventually left the ring…

The broadcast team spoke about Page vs. Ospray in the Owen Hart Cup tournament final for AEW Double Or Nothing, and hyped Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a cage match for the AEW World Championship for next week’s Beach Break-themed edition of Dynamite. Excalibur ran through the lineup for tonight’s show…

Stokely Hathaway and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler confronted Tony Schiavone at the broadcast table. Hathaway asked if Schiavone or Nigel McGuinness had an issue with FTR. Hathaway said FTR apologized to both men, but Schiavone still has negative things to say about him and his team.

Hathaway called Schiavone a decrepit, pasty, piece of shit. Schiavone stood up and said that was enough. Hathaway shoved Schaivone back into his chair. Schiavone stood up, but Harwood and Wheeler stood in front of Hathaway. Wheeler told Schiavone to relax and then shifted the focus to Daniel Garcia’s issues with them. Wheeler said that whatever is happening at AEW Collision on Thursday would hurt them more emotionally than it would hurt Garcia. Harwood told Schiavone to tell McGuinness they would see him on Thursday’s Collision…

Powell’s POV: Man up, Tony. Pat McAfee wouldn’t have put up with that shit! Anyway, I enjoyed the verbal exchange between Page and Ospreay. I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. He said something about needing the night off while Jennifer Aniston’s gate was open, but he will be taking my place on Friday night for WWE Smackdown coverage.

Backstage, Harley Cameron and Anna Jay talked. Jay asked Cameron if she had her “fat ass” again this week. Cameron said she has the “T’s” and Jay has the “A”. Jay hopped on Cameron’s back before Cameron walked out of the camera shot…

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm made her entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. The remainder of the entrances for the four-way match took place…

1. AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford in a four-way eliminator match. Storm used a fisherman’s suplex on Jay. Ford kicked Storm in the, um, well, you know to break up the pin. Moments later, Rosa performed a spinning dive onto all three opponents heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]