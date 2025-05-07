WWE Evolve results (5/7): Vetter’s review of Nikita Lyons vs. Kendal Grey, Jackson Drake vs. Drako Knox, and Wendy Choo vs. Summer Sorrell

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 10)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 7, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

I will reiterate what I wrote regarding prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

* Stevie Turner was in the ring and she unveiled the Evolve men’s and women’s title belts. Stevie called herself “the prime minister,” not “general manager. She put over Kendal Grey, Wendy Choo , and Kali Armstrong as Evolve roster members who have impressed her and will be in a match to win the belt. Someone else will round out a four-way to become champion. The men in the four-way will be Sean Legacy… before anyone else could be announced, the men started fighting. Gallus began brawling with Harlem Lewis and Keanu Carver. Meanwhile, Kali attacked Kendal and injured her knee! (Hey, we never heard who else will be in the men’s match!)

* A highlight video aired of Wendy Choo. Backstage, Chuey Martinez interviewed Summer Sorrell, who was nervous and scared about facing Wendy. Summer looks familiar but maybe that’s just from some past appearances in the background on NXT? A quick Google search shows her real name is Karyn Best and she was a track star, and she’s engaged to Kale Dixon. (Isn’t it crazy how everyone at the PC is dating someone else there?) [C]

* We had a video air for Marcus Mathers! His long-overdue debut is coming!

* Backstage, Nikita Lyons talked to Stevie. Zayda Steel came up, and she wants to be in the women’s four-way. Stevie told Zayda she has to earn her way into the match.

1. Wendy Choo vs. Summer Sorrell. This is a debut for the blonde Sorrell; she wore so much pink I can’t help but compare her to indy star Brittnie Brooks. Summer got a rollup and applied a headlock, and she hit a crossbody block. Wendy hit some hip-tosses and took control. She hit a short-arm clothesline and applied the Dirt Nap (sleeper on the mat), and Summer tapped out.

Wendy Choo defeated Summer Sorrell at 2:31.

* Kylie Rae ran in and attacked Choo and they brawled. Wendy rolled to the floor and laughed… she seemed to enjoy this fight from Kylie.

* A car pulled into the most dangerous parking lot in America, and Lexis King stepped out! What is he doing here????? [C]

* When we return, Lexis entered the arena; he is not dressed to wrestle. He said, “The king has finally arrived here in Evolve.” He referred to himself as a “big star.” Sean Legacy came out, and he got a pop; he said he had to cut off King from droning on and on. They agreed to a match next week!

* Backstage, a medic checked on Kendal Grey’s knee. Carlee Bright came up to check on her; Kendal insisted she would be able to fight tonight. Bright offered to accompany her to the ring, but Kendal rejected the offer and stormed off, saying she wants to do it alone.

* Keanu Carver and Harlem Lewis were looking for Gallus backstage. Stevie told them they had left. Stevie said if they really want Gallus, they’ll have to team again and face them next week. (Will it be a loser-leaves-WWE match?)

2. Jackson Drake (w/The Vanity Project) vs. Drako Knox. Knox has at least one prior Evolve match; he wrestles in black denim jeans and a white T-shirt, and he has a red beard. He’s bigger, and he knocked Jackson down with a shoulder tackle. Drako hit an Exploder Suplex. Jackson grounded him with a headlock. Drako hit some bodyslams and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. Jackson hit a Flatliner and a dropkick. Jackson went for a Lethal Injection, but Knox caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Jackson hit the Lethal Injection (and yes, Robert Stone called it that!). Jackson hit a running knee for the pin. The Vanity Project never got involved, which is a bit of a surprise.

Jackson Drake defeated Drako Knox at 5:07.

* Chuey interviewed Javier Bernal backstage, and he now has an emo look. He talked about going to a metal-core show and how it invigorated him. (I don’t want to keep making snarky comments, but it sure is awkward to see these segments and angles set up for wrestlers who have since been released.) It’s Gal walked by and made fun of Javier. Javier told Chuey that he thinks he’s found his next opponent… [C] (I appreciate when commercials don’t happen mid-match.)

* Outside, The Vanity Project talked to Lexis King. They can’t wait to see Lexis beat up Sean Legacy next week. They all instantly became buds.

3. Nikita Lyons vs. Kendal Grey. Nikita came out first; Grey limped to the ring, selling her injury from the top of the show. Lyons is taller and thicker. Nikita tried a wild spin kick that Grey ducked in the opening seconds. Nikita did he splits onto Kendal’s torso on the apron at 1:30. She twisted Grey’s leg in the ropes and targeted it. Kendal fired up and hit some blows, but Nikita locked in a one-legged crab at 4:00. Grey reached the ropes.

Grey applied a cross-armbreaker out of nowhere, but Lyons powered her way to her feet. Grey jumped on her back and applied a sleeper, but Lyons shoved her back-first into the corner. Lyons nailed a Vader Bomb for the pin. Decent.

Nikita Lyons defeated Kendal Grey at 6:15.

* Kali Armstrong ran into the ring and again targeted the knee, and she locked in a Stretch Muffler.

Final Thoughts: An okay episode; it felt light on in-ring minutes with just three matches. We knew the belts were coming, and they are attractive. Summer looked alright in her in-ring debut. But it is definitely going to be awkward to see segments and matches in the coming weeks with wrestlers who were let go last Friday.

I haven’t mentioned it recently, but the quality of the Tubi stream is really good; I had never matched this platform until Evolve debuted. This episode clocked in at 49 minutes, which is tied for the longest episode.