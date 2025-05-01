NXT TV rating for Iyo Sky and Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia and Roxanne Perez

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 674,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 686,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. NXT ran against the one-hour special on the U.S. President’s first 100 days, which topped the ratings for ABC, in addition to the NBA and NHL playoffs. One year earlier, the April 30, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 564,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating on USA Network for Spring Breakin’ Night Two.