Limitless Wrestling “Necessary Evil” results (4/26): Vetter’s review of Channing Thomas vs. Aaron Rourke for the Limitless Title, Swipe Right vs. The Mane Event, Anthony Greene vs. Bear Bronson

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Warpath”

April 26, 2025, in Yarmouth, Maine, at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

Yarmouth is right on the Atlantic Ocean, north of Boston. This show aired live and free on Youtube, as well as on IWTV. They always pack this room with a crowd of maybe 400. Troy Nelson and Johnny Torres provided commentary.

1. Conan Lycan vs. Alec Price. Conan has a massive frame; I compare him to a Brian Cage for being so agile for his size. Boston native Price is a babyface here. Standing switches early on, and Conan’s size advantage is notable. Conan dropped him snake-eyes, then hit a hard shoulder tackle at 2:30 that sent Price flying. He hip-tossed Conan across the ring and hit a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall. Price hit a Code Red! Alec hit some running kicks. Lycan hit an STO uranage, but he missed a moonsault. Price hit the second-rope Emergency flying leg drop, then a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00.

Price hit a jumping knee to the chin in the corner, then his running kicks in the corner. Conan hit some clotheslines and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Price hit a spin kick to the head. Price hit a top-rope Frankensteiner, then two flip dives to the floor. He went for his springboard tornado DDT, but Conan blocked it. Conan put Alec on his shoulders and hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker for the pin! Wow! That is a huge win for Conan to beat Alec here. The commentators raved about this as an upset. We got a “both these guys!” chant after the match. Price teased he was leaving, but he returned and shook Conan’s hand, and that got a nice pop. Price headed to the back.

Conan Lycan defeated Alec Price at 12:45.

* Aiden Aggro and J-Heru came to the ring; Lycan was still in the ring, and they glared at each other. Aiden got on the mic and told him to “get out of my ring.” Alec Price returned; Price and Lycan brawled with Aggro and J-Heru! We had several security guards try to separate them as the crowd chanted, “Let them fight!” Aggro then called out Milo Mirra for the next match. Mirra is the kid who uses the pogo stick to bounce his way to the ring. However, Aggro decided it would be J-Heru in the match!

2. J-Heru (w/Aiden Aggro) vs. Milo Mirra. Milo hit a standing powerbomb and got the pin! The commentators laughed that the match “didn’t even go a minute!”

Milo Mirra defeated J-Heru at 00:51.

* Aiden got on the mic and said he still wanted a match. But that brought out Gabby Forza, who hit a double clothesline on the heels, and we’re underway!

3. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Gabby Forza. They brawled on the floor and she hit some chops; he has a significant height and overall size advantage. Aiden got in the ring and distracted the ref while J-Heru kicked Gabby on the floor. In the ring, they traded chops. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. He snapped her throat across the top rope, then hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Aiden hit a Helluva Kick at 6:30. Gabby hit a standing powerbomb, then a powerslam for a nearfall. She got both guys on her shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 8:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Gabby hit a German Suplex. Meanwhile, Mirra re-appeared and he used his pogo stick to launch himself into the ring and slam onto J-Heru. Gabby nailed a Rikishi Driver-style piledriver for the pin on Aiden! That was fun.

Gabby Forza defeated Aiden Aggro at 9:49.

* Sam Leterna joined commentary here. Rich Palladino ran down some upcoming shows, including Scotty 2 Hotty returning and he’ll be teaming with his son.

4. Maggie Lee vs. Brooke Havok. Midwest-based Lee came out first and was loudly booed. Havok wrestled in Massachusetts on Thursday, and this is her Limitless debut. Lee has a significant height advantage. An intense lockup to open. Havok hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30. Lee hit some hard back elbows in the corner and took control. She hit a basement dropkick and tied up Havok on the mat. Brooke hit a running neckbreaker at 5:00 and a senton for a nearfall. Lee hit a superkick and a slam for a nearfall. She bit Brooke’s fingers!

Havok hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Maggie hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 7:00. They traded rollups, and Brooke hit a running knee. Maggie hit a Tombstone Piledriver out of nowhere for the pin. Really good action. The commentators noted that Lee didn’t have to cheat to win.

Maggie Lee defeated Brooke Havok at 7:56.

5. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (w/Susanna) vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black. Susanna was with them last month and um, yeah, she looks like a dancer at an adult club; one of the commentators did his best Jerry Lawler impersonation by the way he gushed over her. (For longtime wrestling fans, think Major Gunns in WCW.) TME wrestled a day ago for HOG in New York. Midas and Baylor opened. Midas hit a doublestomp on Ricky’s chest, and Lyon hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 1:30. Lyon set up for a dive to the floor, but Susanna stood in front of SR to protect them, so Lyon halted his charge. Back in the ring, Baylor beat down Midas and kept him grounded.

Leterna talked about how Midas has been in Florida, training with Tyson Kidd and Nattie Neidhart. Lyon got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit an Exploder Suplex, but Swipe Right began beating on Lyon. Lyon hit a double Saito Suplex! Lyon dove through the ropes and barreled onto Swipe Right on the floor. In the ring, Midas hit a frogsplash for a nearfall on Baylor, but Smokes made the save. Lyon hit a Dragon Suplex on Smokes. Baylor hit a shotgun dropkick on Midas. Midas tied Baylor in an ankle lock. All four got up and traded punches at 8:00. Midas hit a spin kick to Baylor’s head. Baylor got a rollup, reached through the ropes to grab Smokes’ arms for added leverage, and got a cheap pin on Midas out of nowhere! Good action.

“Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon at 8:41.

* Smokes got on the mic and said he heard that Scotty 2 Hotty and his son are coming to Limitless. They are ready to fight them! Meanwhile, TME got to their feet and hit the Grand Finale (team X-Factor faceplant) to get their heat back.

* Intermission.

6. Anthony Greene vs. Bear Bronson. This is actually a first-time singles match. Greene attacked from behind before the bell, and they fought to the floor, and both were still wearing jackets. The crowd chanted “asshole!” at Greene as he kicked and chopped Bronson. They got back into the ring and we got a bell at 00:46 to officially begin. Bronson hit a senton. Bronson hit some chops and we heard a “titty city!” chant. (I think that’s a chant we can all agree should be retired, yes?) Bear hit a massive Gorilla Press and slammed Greene stomach-first to the mat at 2:30. He hit some hard chops and kept Greene down. He hit a sideslam for a nearfall.

Bronson hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex onto the ring apron at 4:30, then another senton, this one on the apron. They fought on the floor. Greene leapt off the top turnbuckle onto Bronson on the floor at 6:00. Back in the ring, Greene hit some chops and applied a chinlock and kept Bronson grounded, and he choked Bear. Greene slapped Bronson but it just woke up Bear, who looked livid, and the crowd chanted “you f—ed up!” at Greene. Bear nailed a Black Hole Slam at 9:00. Bronson hit some clotheslines and an Exploder Suplex. Anthony leapt off the ropes, but Bear caught him and hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall.

Greene hit a fadeaway stunner. He went for a dive through the ropes to the floor, but Bear caught him. So, Greene instead hit a dive over the top rope onto Bear. In the ring, Greene hit a springboard moonsault for a nearfall at 11:30. Greene slapped him; Bear pulled down his straps on his singlet and invited Greene to chop his back. They traded chops, then forearm strikes. Greene hit a superkick and a heel hook kick. He went for his second-rope Unprettier, but Bronson blocked it. Greene nailed a Poison Rana! Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall at 14:30. J-Heru suddenly appeared and grabbed Bronson, but Bronson hip-tossed J-Heru into the ring. Bear then hit a sit-out piledriver on Greene, with them both crashing onto J-Heru’s chest for the pin. That was really, really good.

Bear Bronson defeated Anthony Greene at 15:51.

* Aiden Aggro ran into the ring and attacked Bear, so Milo Mirra again returned and tried to use his pogo stick to get into the ring, but Greene caught him with a stunner! Gabby Forza got back in, but the heels stomped on her, too. Finally, Ace Romero came to the ring and beat up the heels. Romero got on the mic and said next month will be a War Games match!

7. Seabass Finn vs. Jose Zamora. This is a bonus match. Zamora puts a camera around his neck and records his matches. He’s okay. I’ve written this before, but Finn is too talented to be hamstrung by a fisherman’s gimmick; it really needs to go. Basic reversals early and Jose hit a standing moonsault at 1:30. Finn hit a German Suplex. Hazard ran in and attacked them both, causing the DQ, and the crowd booed.

Seabass Finn vs. Jose Zamora went to a draw at 2:20.

* Hazard shoved announcer Rich Palladino. He got on the mic and complained, saying he should have won a battle royal last month, but it was stolen from him. He wants to be in the Vacationland Cup tournament this summer.

8. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Aaron Rourke for the Limitless Title. WWE ID prospect Rourke wore a light-up butterfly wings cape; “Evil Gay” couldn’t possibly look more flamboyant tonight! Channing is now a babyface in Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling, but he’s still a hated heel here. Rourke immediately nailed a series of chests and hit a shotgun dropkick. Channing dropped him with a clothesline at 1:00 and hit a snap suplex. Rourke hit a Thesz Press and some punches to the face, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Rourke hit a triangle moonsault to the floor at 3:00, and they fought at ringside.

Rourke hit a bodyslam onto the hardwood floor! In the ring, Rourke hit a modified Frankensteiner. Channing hit a dropkick as Aaron was upside down in the corner, and he took control. He hit a suplex for a nearfall at 5:30 and kept Aaron grounded. Rourke hit an Exploder Suplex, and they were both down at 8:00. Channing blocked a flip, and he applied a Boston Crab. Rourke hit a German Suplex at 11:00 and was fired up. He hit a running Meteora in the corner, then a second-rope Meteora for a nearfall. Rourke hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 12:30. He went for his split-legged moonsault, but Channing got his knees up to block it.

Thomas hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall and we got a “new champ!” chant. Rourke fired up and hit more chops. Thomas hit a sliding German Suplex at 14:30, then a top-rope flying headbutt for a nearfall. Rourke avoided a piledriver and hit an Eat D’Feat. Rourke accidentally kicked the ref at 16:00! Rourke hit a top-rope Spanish Fly and they were both down. Anthony Greene, Aiden Aggro and J-Heru came to the ring. Ace Romero then came out. and he was joined by Alec Price and Gabby Forza! Ace and Greene traded punches in the ring, but Romero hit a huge Pounce! Channing hit Ace Romero with the title belt. Everyone left, and it’s just down to Rourke and Channing again. Alec returned but he accidentally(?) hit an Emergency legdrop on Rourke! Channing shoved Price to the floor, hit a piledriver, and pinned Rourke. The commentators said it was a “miscalculation” by Price.

Channing Thomas defeated Aaron Rourke to retain the Limitless Title at 20:03.

* Rourke shoved Price to the mat, saying he didn’t need Alec’s help and he ruined it.

Final Thoughts: Bear Bronson vs. Anthony Greene was stellar and takes match of the night. A very good main event takes second. Maggie-Havok was good for third, but I really liked Price-Lycan as well. A lot to like here. I’m still not sold on Hazard, but the kid knows how to draw heat. This show is available on YouTube, and will also go up on IWTV shortly.