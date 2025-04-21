WWE Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania 41 fallout show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Mystery wrestler reveal

Powell’s POV: A vignette that appeared to be setting up Aleister Black’s return aired on the WrestleMania go-home show and listed the date of this episode. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).