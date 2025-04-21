WWE press release on the AAA acquisition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the acquisition of the AAA promotion.

April 21, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), has announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

The announcement was made in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Countdown show with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Fillip’s Chairman Alberto Fasja, AAA’s Marisela Peña and Dorian Roldán Peña, alongside talent including WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and El Hijo Del Vikingo. The announcement video can be seen here.

Additionally, Worlds Collide was announced to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7 at 12pm PT featuring WWE Superstars alongside stars of AAA.

AAA was founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña and has been a family-operated business for more than 30 years, with some of the greatest talent in lucha libre history, including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Penta, calling AAA home throughout their careers. The Peña family will continue to be involved in the next chapter of the AAA business alongside WWE and Fillip.

“AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world and it’s an honor to work with the Peña family to embark on this journey,” said Levesque. “By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

“We look forward to partnering with WWE and TKO on this venture to secure the future of AAA for fans and to help take this business to the next level,” said Fillip Co-Founder and Co-CEO Hugo López-Velarde.

“AAA has been a family-operated promotion for over three decades and our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment businesses in the world,” said AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2025.

For more information on Worlds Collide including the opportunity to sign up for exclusive news and offers visit: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-wwe-la-2025.