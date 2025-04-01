Chicago Style Wrestling “Figure Four Leaf Clover” results: Vetter’s review of Boz, Marshe Rockett, and a mystery partner vs. Solomon Tupu, Jay Marston, and a mystery partner,

CategoriesNEWS TICKER

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Chicago Style Wrestling “Figure Four Leaf Clover”

March 21, 2025 in Franklin Park, Illinois at VFW Post 5040

Available for streaming via Independentwrestling.tv

This is a good-sized venue with a high roof and the crowd was maybe 300-350.

1. Shazza McKenzie vs. Lilli La Pescadita. Shazza competed a day earlier for nearby Freelance Wrestling. A lockup at the bell and a rare case where it appears Shazza is taller than her opponent. Lilli mocked Shazza’s hand gesture, and she hit a basement dropkick, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Shazza tied her up on the mat and applied a sleeper, and she switched to an Anaconda Vice. Lilli hit some clotheslines at 5:00, then an enzuigiri and a spinebuster for a nearfall. Shazza nailed a Splits Stunner, but a guy put Lilli’s foot on the ropes. He struck Shazza! Lilli hit a tornado DDT for the tainted pin. It is unclear if Lilli was aware of the cheating.

Lilli La Pescadita defeated Shazza McKenzie at 6:46.

* Stallion and Cypher have mystery opponents! The team is not listed on the IWTV match lineup, either. Two unknown kids came to the ring. One is probably a teen; he got on the mic and called himself “the prodigy of professional wrestling.” Their names are Nick Diamond and Donovan Marcellus. Donovan is the teen.

2. Adam Stallion and Cypher vs. Nick Diamond and Donovan Marcellus in a CSW Tag Title match. Cypher is the tall guy who dresses like WWF-era Diesel. The rookies attacked from behind and we’re underway! Cypher hit a loud chop on the teen Donovan. Cypher popped one up so Stallion could hit a stunner. They hit a team back suplex move for the pin. I have absolutely no problem with a short squash match mixed on a show.

Stallion and Cypher defeated Nick Diamond and Donovan Marcellus to retain the CSW Tag Titles at 1:48.

3. Jax Johnson vs. Eric Schultz vs. Jake Painter vs. Ryan Matthews vs. Doom Montgomery vs. Juice King in a scramble. Matthews is a smarmy white kid that makes me think of a heel Sammy Guevara. Bruss has a wide body; I’ve compared him to WWE’s Otis but taller. Schultz wore a button-down shirt and tie; he’s a mix of Luca Crucafino and IRS. Painter has long hair and makes me think of WWE-era Joey Mercury. Everyone stomped on Montgomery at the bell. Doom put a garbage can over his head and dove onto everyone. In the ring, Painter slammed Doom onto a fork board at 3:00. Painter hit some backbreakers over his knee on several opponents. Schultz clocked Painter in the head with a briefcase. Doom slammed Schultz onto a garbage can for the pin. Messy fun.

Doom Montgomery defeated Jax Johnson, Eric Schultz, Jake Painter, Ryan Matthews, and Juice King at 6:03.

4. FXB vs. Axel Rico. FXB is an Umaga-style savage character with purple face paint. Rico has long curly hair and is much thinner. They traded reversals on the mat and Rico hit a dropkick. FXB hit a springboard dropkick. Rico hit a Falcon Arrow at 4:00. FXB hit a German Suplex. Rico hit a sit-out powerbomb. Axel hit a running knee and was fired up. He hit a second one and scored the pin! Good for the time given.

Axel Rico defeated FXB at 6:54.

5. “Machine 17” Nathan Nile and KJ Carter vs. Jack Valor and Eddie Grayson. These guys are all rookies and may all still be teens. Grayson wears a blue singlet; Valor wears similar blue gear but just pants. Nile is masked. Valor hit a Poison Rana. Valor and Grayon hit a Lungblower-and-Flatliner combo. Grayson hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 3:30. Nile hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Grayson and they were both down. Valor and Carter got in, and KJ hit an OsCutter at 5:00. Valor and Grayson hit a cool team Styles Clash on Nile for a believable nearfall. Valor and Grayson were pushed into each other. They hit a team Buckshot Lariat-and-German Suplex move for the pin! That was a sprint! If anything, they need to slow down a bit and tell a story. Lots of athleticism there.

Jack Valor and Eddie Grayson defeated Nathan Nile and KJ Carter at 6:53.

6. Rafael Quintero vs. Hans Carden for the CSW Metra Division Title. This match was set up at the last show. Carden is tall and makes me think of Von Wagner, and his eyes really pop out of his head as he glares at the crowd. Quintero has had a string of really good matches here. They traded some reversals on the mat and Hans stalled on the floor. Quintero hit some armdrags in the ring, so Hans again bailed. Quintero hit a plancha to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Hans hit a clothesline. Rafael hit a dropkick. Hans struck him in the back of the knee, and Quintero collapsed and sold pain in his leg. Hans’ finisher is a half-crab, and he began kicking at the leg to soften it up.

Quintero hit a shotgun dropkick at 6:00 and an enzuigiri. He hit a German Suplex, and he put on a half-crab! It’s Hans’ move! Hans reached the ropes at 8:30. Quintero hit a twisting suplex. Hans applied the half-crab in the center of the ring, but Rafael reached the ropes. A man in a hoodie (Iniestra!) struck Quintero in the face with a weapon, and it knocked Rafael out! The ref of course did not see Iniestra interfere; he checked on Quintero, saw he was out, and called for the bell! New champion!!

Hans Carden defeated Rafael Quintero to win the CSW Metra Division Title at 10:09.

7. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Maggie Lee in an intergender match. Maggie just signed her contract to join TNA, and at about 6’0″, she is taller than Parnell. An intense lockup and he easily backed her into a corner. Standing switches and they worked over each other’s left arm. Maggie was getting the full babyface support from this crowd. She hit a hard slap to the face at 2:30 and he looked livid. She hit a jumping buttbump to his face. Jake picked her up, slammed her to the mat, and was booed. He tossed her to the floor and celebrated. In the ring, he whipped her into the corner at 5:00. On the floor, he slammed her on the ring apron. She crawled back in before a count-out at 7:30.

Maggie hit a running kick to the side of the head, then a Helluva Kick. She hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. He dropped her throat-first on the top rope and hit a clothesline, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30, and he was shocked when she kicked out. He hit a LOUD chop in the corner. He hit a clothesline to the back of the head and a snap German Suplex. Lee hit her own German Suplex. Jake suplexed her into the corner at 11:00 and they were both down. He applied a crossface. Maggie hit a bulldog. Jake hit a top-rope twisting Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall at 13:00 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Lee hit a Mafia Kick and a Sabin-style Cradle Shock, then a top-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall at 14:30.

On the floor, she hit a backbody drop onto a thin mat at ringside. She nailed a Tombstone Piledriver onto the thin mat on the floor! Maggie rolled into the ring; Shazza McKenzie appeared and she pushed Jake into the ring! Shazza apparently handed him a weapon, too. However, Jake swung at Maggie but accidentally struck Shazza with the brass knuckles. Maggie immediately got a rollup on Jake and the flash pin! That was fun, and that comes from a guy who doesn’t generally like intergender matches.

Magglie Lee defeated Jake Parnell at 17:28.

* Jake and Shazza argued; he pushed her to the mat and was booed.

8. Aminah Belmont vs. J-Rod for the CSW Women’s Title. J-Rod is tall and athletic and has a clear size advantage. Belmont just had another AEW match TV match, and she swore at the crowd. Aminah jawed at her; J-Rod hit a boot to the sternum, and we’re underway! The commentators talked about J-Rod “thriving” in OVW as she hit a fallaway slam, sending Belmont to the floor. In the ring, Aminah got J-Rod on the mat and repeatedly kicked at her legs. J-Rod hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. She picked up Aminah, but her knee buckled, and Belmont immediately chop-blocked it. J-Rod nailed a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Belmont applied a front guillotine choke on the mat and kept the bigger J-Rod grounded, but J-Rod got up and hit a release suplex to escape at 8:30. Nice! Belmont locked in the Sharpshooter, and J-Rod tapped out!

Aminah Belmont defeated J-Rod to retain the CSW Women’s Title at 9:17.

* Belmont didn’t immediately let go of the Sharpshooter, so Blair Onyx ran to the ring to make the save.

9. Gringo Loco vs. Victor Iniestra vs. Shain Boucher vs. Hornswoggle in a four-way. Somehow, this match was not listed on the IWTV lineup for this show! We saw Victor interfere in a match earlier in the show; my guess is that comes back to haunt him here. I thought Hornswoggle was retired; he rolled to the floor at the bell and sat on the lap of a security guard at ringside. Iniestra also bailed, so Boucher (think Lash LeRoux) opened against Loco, and they traded quick reversals. Shain hit a huracanrana but Loco rotated and landed on his feet. Swaggle got in the ring and said he wanted to do “some flippy shit” and he did a cartwheel and got a big pop. He hit some suplexes, too. Iniestra charged into the corner, struck his shoulder, and collapsed to the floor at 4:00.

Shain hit a dive through the ropes on Iniestra. Loco nailed a flip dive on them both. Swaggle thought about a dive but instead stepped through the ropes and kicked his opponents while standing on the apron. Funny. Swaggle then dove onto Loco. Boucher hit a DDT in the ring. Loco hit a twisting uranage on Boucher. Iniestra hit a powerbomb move on Loco. They did a Tower Spot with Swoggle on the bottom. Iniestra and Boucher suplexed each other over the top rope to the floor at 8:00. In the ring, Loco missed a split-legged moonsault on Swoggle. Quintero jumped in the ring and speared Iniestra, and they fought to the back. Swoggle chokeslammed Boucher and got the pin! The commentators said Swoggle is undefeated in Chicago in the month of March in his career. Fun match, and as I noted, unexpected because it wasn’t listed on the lineup.

Hornswoggle defeated Victor Iniestra, Gringo Loco and Shain Boucher at 10:33.

* Swoggle got on the mic and noted he is 38 and that he’s 4-0 in these St. Patrick’s Day themed shows. “So, see you next year?” he asked, and the crowd popped.

10. Boz and Marshe Rockett and mystery partner vs. Solomon Tupu and Jay Marston and mystery partner. Rockett’s mystery partner was Bruss Hamilton, while Tupu’s mystery partner was Robert “Ego” Anthony, replacing Missa Kate. Boz is looking like a shorter Lance Archer today (he’s still taller than average, just not Archer-sized!) The babyfaces charged into the ring and all six brawled. Marston hit a top-rope dive to the floor on all the heels. The babyfaces dragged Boz into the ring and took turns punching him. The heels began working over Ego and kept him grounded. Bruss nailed a Stinger Splash into the corner on Ego at 5:00. The commentary suddenly dropped out for maybe two minutes but it returned, with them saying they had some equipment issues.

Marston got a hot tag at 7:30; he low-bridged the top rope to send Bruss flying to the floor, then Jay dove onto Bruss. Rockett grabbed Marston off the top rope and slammed him to the canvas, and the heels now began working over Jay. Boz got back in, and I’m seriously surprised I’ve never thought before that he looks like Lance Archer, because the resemblance is there. Tupu got a hot tag at 13:00; seriously, had he even been in this yet? Tupu beat up Boz. Rockett hit a spear on Tupu. Bruss hit a big clothesline on Ego. Boz hit a Sister Abigail swinging face plant. Ego nailed a Death Valley Driver on Boz at 15:00. Tupu immediately nailed a frogsplash on Boz for the pin. Solid match; the three-on-one beatdowns went on a bit too long for my tastes.

Jay Marston and Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu defeated Boz and Marshe Rockett and Bruss Hamilton at 15:23.

* Stallion and Cypher hit the ring to save the babyfaces from a post-match beatdown. Tupu got on the mic and reminded the heels he has a title shot coming.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. Maggie Lee is so good at such a young age, and her getting that TNA contract should not be a surprise to anyone who has seen her in the past year. Her match with Warhorse was the clear highlight of the show. The Gringo Loco four-way was fun; Hornswoggle wasn’t asked to do too much, and I’ll rate that as second-best. Third place goes to Carden-Quintero. The youngsters Grayson and Valor had another good showing for honorable mention. The main event was merely fine but not in the mix for best match.