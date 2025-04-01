WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the March 24 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The March 24 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.0 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 3.1 million global viewership listed for the March 17 episode.

Powell’s POV: The March 24 Raw finished fourth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after also finishing fourth the week before. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.