WWE Smackdown preview: Last Man Standing match and a debut set for Friday’s show

March 31, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match

-Rey Fenix debuts

-Naomi vs. B-Fab

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

