What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The AEW Dynasty go-home week edition

March 31, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tornado tag

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a non-title match

-The brackets for the Owen Hart Cup tournaments will be revealed

-Adam Copeland vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Will Ospreay appears

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.