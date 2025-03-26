What's happening...

Saraya announces her AEW departure

March 26, 2025

AEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saraya has announced her departure from AEW. Entertainment Weekly reported that she would address the move during the premiere of the “Rulebreakers With Saraya” podcast. Saraya confirmed her departure on social media.

Powell’s POV: Saraya also left the door open to the possibility of doing more in AEW. The announcement served as good hype for the launch of her podcast on Thursday, which will feature an interview with Harley Cameron. Read more details at EW.com.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. John W March 26, 2025 @ 1:22 pm

    This is good for both AEW & Saraya. AEW wasn’t doing much with her anyway & they need to cut down the bloated roster. Saraya can hopefully live a healthly life because from the few AEW matches I saw, she was clearly limited physically. I have to side with the WWE medical staff on not allowing her to wrestle.

