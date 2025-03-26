Saraya announces her AEW departure

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saraya has announced her departure from AEW. Entertainment Weekly reported that she would address the move during the premiere of the “Rulebreakers With Saraya” podcast. Saraya confirmed her departure on social media.

It’s mutual! But I loved my time at AEW and I had such a blast with the girls there. It’ll hold a special place in my heart. Tony was a great, AEW was great. I feel so lucky to be apart of this family for a couple years. Here’s to 2025! Wtf am I gonna get myself into now https://t.co/YOVMlL2H7p — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025

Powell’s POV: Saraya also left the door open to the possibility of doing more in AEW. The announcement served as good hype for the launch of her podcast on Thursday, which will feature an interview with Harley Cameron. Read more details at EW.com.